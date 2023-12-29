30 Items To Reuse or Recycle More Often To Save Money in 2024

With 2024 just around the corner, it’s time to take a good look at your finances and get into the habit of saving money. One way to do just that is to start reusing or recycling some everyday items you’ve got at home. By doing this, you can not only save money that would have been spent on new purchases, but you can also cut your expenses down next year.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Check Out: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Whether you’re setting a New Year’s resolution to cut costs and live a little more frugally, or you just want to challenge yourself, here are some of the top items to reuse or recycle next year.

Bread

Do you love eating bread but aren’t sure what to do with the heels? Turn them into croutons for your next salad or soup.

All you need is a food dehydrator, which you can also use to make jerky and dry fruits, vegetables and herbs, and more. Simply dice the unused bread and dehydrate the pieces.

Discover: 5 Ways to Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

Glass Bottles

If you’re the creative type, take those old glass bottles and turn them into works of art. You can put fairy lights inside to add to your home ambiance. Or you can use them to hold liquid soap or similar things. Just be sure to clean them carefully beforehand.

Read Next: Financial Experts Say To Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Egg Cartons

Do you enjoy gardening and happen to have a carton of eggs in your refrigerator? If so, use those cartons to plant small seeds and start an indoor garden. Once it’s time to start planting outside, you can transplant the sprouts.

And if you don’t love gardening, you can still use egg cartons for other things. Got a room you need to soundproof? Use the cartons to add a buffer to every wall.

Specialty Grocery Bags

Some grocery stores will charge you for using their grocery bags, but if you want to live more frugally, start using reusable bags, instead.

“Reusing grocery totes also saves money over time,” said Diana Howard, the financial analyst at CouponBirds. “The Natural Resources Defense Council says American households use about 1,500 plastic shopping bags a year. At 5 cents each, that’s $75 a year. Sure, it’s not much right now, but it adds up with time.”

Old Rags or Towels

If you’ve got some ratty old hand towels or bath towels at home, don’t throw them out. Cut them up and convert them into rags for cleaning. This can cut down on the number of paper towels or more expensive cloths you have to get.

Tea Bags and Ground Coffee

Before you toss out that gently-used tea bag or coffee grounds, see if you can reuse them a second or third time. In the case of coffee, you can add a few extra grounds to make the flavor bolder. It’ll be just like enjoying your first cup.

And once you’re done with your old coffee grounds or tea bag — or leaves — turn them into compost for the garden.

Suze Orman: This Common Financial Choice Is the ‘Biggest Waste of Money Out There’

Paper Towel Tubes

Instead of throwing away empty paper towel tubes, see if you can reuse them. For example, you can do a fun arts and crafts project with the kids. Or you can use the tubes to organize and hold your various cables or cords.

Blankets

If you’ve got some old blankets lying around, cut them up into smaller pieces and create a quilt. Or convert them into a pet bed.

Fruit Peels

Don’t throw away your fruit peels. Instead, toss them into a pot of water and set the heat to low. Over the course of a few hours, your home will smell quite fragrant. This can save you from having to buy expensive diffusers and candles.

Alternatively, you can make infused water. Simply put the peels into a glass container and store it in the refrigerator for around 12 to 24 hours. Enjoy the flavor and get hydrated.

Mason Jars

Mason jars are great for canning or storing dry ingredients or your signature sauce. They can also be reused multiple times. And if that doesn’t appeal to you, consider putting small lights or festive decorations in them for a cheap — but pleasing — bit of home décor.

I’m an Interior Designer: Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Home Trends in 2024

Old Clothes and Shoes

Rather than discard your old clothes or footwear, see if you can reuse or repair them. And if they’re too far gone, see if you can convert them into something else.

“You can still use clothes even if you can’t wear them,” said Howard, “like cutting up old t-shirts to use as rags for painting or using them to create reusable cleaning cloths.”

Toothbrushes

Toothbrushes will eventually wear down and become unusable for the originally intended purpose. But you can still use them for minor household cleaning projects — like cleaning grout.

Water Bottles

Have you ever bought one of those fancy glass or hard plastic water bottles at the grocery store — like Voss? Don’t immediately throw the bottle away once you’re finished drinking it. Instead, clean it thoroughly and reuse it a few times. Or simply buy a sturdy reusable bottle or thermos and use that.

Cloth Diapers

If you have a baby, use cloth diapers instead of disposable diapers. Aside from cutting down on waste, this can save you a lot of money. Just make sure you properly clean them before each use.

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Sponges

Do you use sponges to clean your dishes? Rather than throw them away after a few uses, toss them into the dishwasher or a pot of boiling water to clean them. This can prolong their lifespan and save you money.

Electronics

Old electronics can be recycled, repurposed or even sold.

“Phones, laptops, tablets — they’re full of reusable materials. I always look for responsible e-cycling options where I can get a little cash back, too,” said Stacy Savage, founder and CEO of Zero Waste Strategies LLC. “In fact, here in Texas, we have laws on the books that require manufacturers of computers and TVs to ‘take back’ their products for free.”

Dishwater

If you wash dishes by hand, you might be able to use the remaining dishwater to water your plants. Just make sure it doesn’t contain anything that might do more harm than good.

Reusable Filters

If you enjoy drinking coffee or tea, buy a reusable filter. This will save you money at the store while still letting you enjoy a hot beverage at home.

The Ultra-Rich Spend Their Holidays in These 5 Locations: How You Can Visit for Cheap

Reusable Storage Containers

If you’ve ever baked a casserole or pie for someone and left them with the container, there’s a good chance you never got it back. Or if you did, it took a long time, and you already bought a replacement pan or casserole dish.

To avoid this problem — and save money — get some cheap, reusable storage containers and put your food in those. That way, even if it takes a while to get them back, you won’t have to keep purchasing new containers.

Milk Cartons

Don’t throw away your old milk cartons. Clean them out and convert them into water containers for your garden.

Food Waste and Used Napkins

Certain food waste, like egg shells, act as a great composting agent.

“I compost all our food scraps and yard waste, even paper towels and napkins,” said Savage. “It cuts way down on our actual garbage levels. Then, I take that nutrient-rich ‘black gold’ soil and use it to feed my garden, houseplants, whatever. Super green solution that saves money on trash fees and store-bought fertilizer.”

Dryer Sheets

Another great household item to reuse is fabric softener sheets. You might be able to use them in a second load of laundry. Or you can put them at the bottom of your trashcan to cut down on odors.

Find Out: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Newspaper

If you get the newspaper, don’t toss it out once you’ve finished with it. Use it in arts and crafts projects — like paper mache. Or use it to wrap and protect small breakable items when you’re moving. Alternatively, you can use it to line a pet kennel to cut down on messes.

Furniture

Have old furniture you want to get rid of? See if you can fix it up instead.

“Upcycling furniture, such as repainting or reupholstering, can save money and add a personalized or modern touch to your home,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money.

You can also buy used furniture instead of new pieces. Secondhand furniture is not only cost-effective, but it might also be more durable than mass-produced pieces.

Holiday Cards

Another way to save money in 2024 is to reuse old holiday cards you’ve received. Get a little creative and cut out the parts of some of the more generic cards. Then, reshape them into a holiday-themed craft project.

Old Paperwork

Recycling old paperwork can save money and cut down on environmental waste.

“I’m big on repurposing whatever I can, too. Old paperwork gets used as scratch paper or rough drafts instead of going right to the recycling bin,” said Savage.

You might want to shred any confidential or legal documents, though.

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

Bubble Wrap

You can reuse old bubble wrap in several ways. In the winter, you can tape it to your windows or doors to keep your home warm and cut down on the electricity bill. Alternatively, you can use it when sending packages or wrapping fragile items.

Bacon Grease

If you frequently cook with bacon, store the extra grease. You can use it for future dishes that normally require oil or butter, such as grilled cheese sandwiches or meaty stir fries.

Chicken Bones

If you buy chicken with the bone in, you can use the bones to make homemade chicken stock. This can cut down on grocery costs, especially if you make a lot of soups.

Plastic Bags

“Here’s another big one — reusing stuff like plastic grocery bags as little waste bin liners or scooping out the kitty litter,” said Savage. “It keeps me from buying zip-top bags and things like that. I find ways to transform what I already have into what I need. Cuts waste and saves a ton of cash.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Items To Reuse or Recycle More Often To Save Money in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.