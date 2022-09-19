30% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) shareholders over that period

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) share price is down 15% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 17%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 13% over three years. Unfortunately the last month hasn't been any better, with the share price down 18%. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 7.9% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

After losing 7.1% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the ePlus share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

ePlus managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:PLUS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We know that ePlus has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for ePlus in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that ePlus returned a loss of 15% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 17%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 0.3% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ePlus that you should be aware of.

But note: ePlus may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

