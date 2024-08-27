30 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

The American middle class is often depicted as a kind of mythical economic group living in perfect financial balance. The middle class continues to shrink in much of the country amid recent economic challenges and the constant rise in the cost of living.

Fortunately, there are some cities where the middle class is thriving.

To find out where the middle class is doing better than usual, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census on the 200 largest cities. The study, using the latest data from 2022, examined the growth of middle-class incomes, households, businesses and industries that employ them.

But, what is considered middle class? The middle class is ultimately based on income. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are two-thirds to double the national median, a wide range that can vary quite a lot from place to place.

For example, Hialeah, Florida’s median household income is $49,531, making its middle-class income range from $33,021 to $99,062. But in Chula Vista, California, the median household income is $101,984, making its middle-class income range from $67,989 to $203,968.

Read on to find out where America’s middle class is thriving.

Boise, Idaho

Median household income 2022 : $76,402

: $76,402 Five-year median income growth : 40.1%

: 40.1% Middle-class income range: $50,935 to $152,804

Denver

Median household income 2022 : $85,853

: $85,853 Five-year median income growth : 42.9%

: 42.9% Middle-class income range: $57,235 to $171,706

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Median household income 2022 : $75,376

: $75,376 Five-year median income growth : 44.1%

: 44.1% Middle-class income range: $50,251 to $150,752

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Median household income 2022 : $61,634

: $61,634 Five-year median income growth : 38.9%

: 38.9% Middle-class income range: $41,089 to $123,268

Palmdale, California

Median household income 2022 : $78,414

: $78,414 Five-year median income growth : 38.3%

: 38.3% Middle-class income range: $52,276 to $156,828

Worcester, Massachusetts

Median household income 2022 : $63,011

: $63,011 Five-year median income growth : 37.4%

: 37.4% Middle-class income range: $42,007 to $126,022

Mesa, Arizona

Median household income 2022 : $73,766

: $73,766 Five-year median income growth : 41.4%

: 41.4% Middle-class income range: $49,177 to $147,532

Newark, New Jersey

Median household income 2022 : $46,460

: $46,460 Five-year median income growth : 33.4%

: 33.4% Middle-class income range: $30,973 to $92,920

Santa Ana, California

Median household income 2022 : $84,210

: $84,210 Five-year median income growth : 47.3%

: 47.3% Middle-class income range: $56,140 to $168,420

Chula Vista, California

Median household income 2022 : $101,984

: $101,984 Five-year median income growth : 45.3%

: 45.3% Middle-class income range: $67,989 to $203,968

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Median household income 2022 : $57,703

: $57,703 Five-year median income growth : 37.7%

: 37.7% Middle-class income range: $38,469 to $115,406

Fontana, California

Median household income 2022 : $93,230

: $93,230 Five-year median income growth : 36.5%

: 36.5% Middle-class income range: $62,153 to $186,460

Pictured: Rancho Cucamonga

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Median household income 2022 : $75,040

: $75,040 Five-year median income growth : 38.8%

: 38.8% Middle-class income range: $50,027 to $150,080

Spokane, Washington

Median household income 2022 : $63,316

: $63,316 Five-year median income growth : 41.4%

: 41.4% Middle-class income range: $42,211 to $126,632

Sacramento, California

Median household income 2022 : $78,954

: $78,954 Five-year median income growth : 44.6%

: 44.6% Middle-class income range: $52,636 to $157,908

Seattle

Median household income 2022 : $116,068

: $116,068 Five-year median income growth : 45.9%

: 45.9% Middle-class income range: $77,379 to $232,136

Jersey City, New Jersey

Median household income 2022 : $91,151

: $91,151 Five-year median income growth : 45.3%

: 45.3% Middle-class income range: $60,767 to $182,302

Orlando, Florida

Median household income 2022 : $66,292

: $66,292 Five-year median income growth : 45.9%

: 45.9% Middle-class income range: $44,195 to $132,584

Surprise, Arizona

Median household income 2022 : $87,756

: $87,756 Five-year median income growth : 39.5%

: 39.5% Middle-class income range: $58,504 to $175,512

Oakland, California

Median household income 2022 : $94,389

: $94,389 Five-year median income growth : 49.2%

: 49.2% Middle-class income range: $62,926 to $188,778

Tacoma, Washington

Median household income 2022 : $79,085

: $79,085 Five-year median income growth : 42.5%

: 42.5% Middle-class income range: $52,723 to $158,170

Laredo, Texas

Median household income 2022 : $60,928

: $60,928 Five-year median income growth : 47.5%

: 47.5% Middle-class income range: $40,619 to $121,856

Lancaster, California

Median household income 2022 : $71,367

: $71,367 Five-year median income growth : 44.7%

: 44.7% Middle-class income range: $47,578 to $142,734

Pictured: Glendale, California

Atlanta

Median household income 2022 : $77,655

: $77,655 Five-year median income growth : 50.2%

: 50.2% Middle-class income range: $51,770 to $155,310

Stockton, California

Median household income 2022 : $71,612

: $71,612 Five-year median income growth : 48.0%

: 48.0% Middle-class income range: $47,741 to $143,224

Salinas, California

Median household income 2022 : $84,250

: $84,250 Five-year median income growth : 53.6%

: 53.6% Middle-class income range: $56,167 to $168,500

San Bernardino, California

Median household income 2022 : $61,323

: $61,323 Five-year median income growth : 49.5%

: 49.5% Middle-class income range: $40,882 to $122,646

Providence, Rhode Island

Median household income 2022 : $61,365

: $61,365 Five-year median income growth : 52%

: 52% Middle-class income range: $40,910 to $122,730

Miami

Median household income 2022 : $54,858

: $54,858 Five-year median income growth : 61.4%

: 61.4% Middle-class income range: $36,572 to $109,716

Hialeah, Florida

Median household income 2022 : $49,531

: $49,531 Five-year median income growth : 59.7%

: 59.7% Middle-class income range: $33,021 to $99,062

Andrew DePietro contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities where the middle class is thriving by analyzing the 200 largest cities in the U.S. by population: (1) median household income in 2022, 2020 and 2017; (2) 2-year median household income growth; (3) 5-year median household income growth; (4) mean income for third quintile (40%-60%) of household earners, 2022, 2020 and 2017; (5) 2-year third quintile income growth; (6) 5-year third quintile income growth. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022, 2020, and 2017 American Community Surveys. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 15, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

