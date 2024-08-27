30 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

The American middle class is often depicted as a kind of mythical economic group living in perfect financial balance. The middle class continues to shrink in much of the country amid recent economic challenges and the constant rise in the cost of living.
Fortunately, there are some cities where the middle class is thriving.
To find out where the middle class is doing better than usual, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census on the 200 largest cities. The study, using the latest data from 2022, examined the growth of middle-class incomes, households, businesses and industries that employ them.
But, what is considered middle class? The middle class is ultimately based on income. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are two-thirds to double the national median, a wide range that can vary quite a lot from place to place.
For example, Hialeah, Florida’s median household income is $49,531, making its middle-class income range from $33,021 to $99,062. But in Chula Vista, California, the median household income is $101,984, making its middle-class income range from $67,989 to $203,968.
Read on to find out where America’s middle class is thriving.
Boise, Idaho
- Median household income 2022: $76,402
- Five-year median income growth: 40.1%
- Middle-class income range: $50,935 to $152,804
Denver
- Median household income 2022: $85,853
- Five-year median income growth: 42.9%
- Middle-class income range: $57,235 to $171,706
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Median household income 2022: $75,376
- Five-year median income growth: 44.1%
- Middle-class income range: $50,251 to $150,752
Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Median household income 2022: $61,634
- Five-year median income growth: 38.9%
- Middle-class income range: $41,089 to $123,268
Palmdale, California
- Median household income 2022: $78,414
- Five-year median income growth: 38.3%
- Middle-class income range: $52,276 to $156,828
Worcester, Massachusetts
- Median household income 2022: $63,011
- Five-year median income growth: 37.4%
- Middle-class income range: $42,007 to $126,022
Mesa, Arizona
- Median household income 2022: $73,766
- Five-year median income growth: 41.4%
- Middle-class income range: $49,177 to $147,532
Newark, New Jersey
- Median household income 2022: $46,460
- Five-year median income growth: 33.4%
- Middle-class income range: $30,973 to $92,920
Santa Ana, California
- Median household income 2022: $84,210
- Five-year median income growth: 47.3%
- Middle-class income range: $56,140 to $168,420
Chula Vista, California
- Median household income 2022: $101,984
- Five-year median income growth: 45.3%
- Middle-class income range: $67,989 to $203,968
Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Median household income 2022: $57,703
- Five-year median income growth: 37.7%
- Middle-class income range: $38,469 to $115,406
Fontana, California
- Median household income 2022: $93,230
- Five-year median income growth: 36.5%
- Middle-class income range: $62,153 to $186,460
Pictured: Rancho Cucamonga
Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Median household income 2022: $75,040
- Five-year median income growth: 38.8%
- Middle-class income range: $50,027 to $150,080
Spokane, Washington
- Median household income 2022: $63,316
- Five-year median income growth: 41.4%
- Middle-class income range: $42,211 to $126,632
Sacramento, California
- Median household income 2022: $78,954
- Five-year median income growth: 44.6%
- Middle-class income range: $52,636 to $157,908
Seattle
- Median household income 2022: $116,068
- Five-year median income growth: 45.9%
- Middle-class income range: $77,379 to $232,136
Jersey City, New Jersey
- Median household income 2022: $91,151
- Five-year median income growth: 45.3%
- Middle-class income range: $60,767 to $182,302
Orlando, Florida
- Median household income 2022: $66,292
- Five-year median income growth: 45.9%
- Middle-class income range: $44,195 to $132,584
Surprise, Arizona
- Median household income 2022: $87,756
- Five-year median income growth: 39.5%
- Middle-class income range: $58,504 to $175,512
Oakland, California
- Median household income 2022: $94,389
- Five-year median income growth: 49.2%
- Middle-class income range: $62,926 to $188,778
Tacoma, Washington
- Median household income 2022: $79,085
- Five-year median income growth: 42.5%
- Middle-class income range: $52,723 to $158,170
Laredo, Texas
- Median household income 2022: $60,928
- Five-year median income growth: 47.5%
- Middle-class income range: $40,619 to $121,856
Lancaster, California
- Median household income 2022: $71,367
- Five-year median income growth: 44.7%
- Middle-class income range: $47,578 to $142,734
Pictured: Glendale, California
Atlanta
- Median household income 2022: $77,655
- Five-year median income growth: 50.2%
- Middle-class income range: $51,770 to $155,310
Stockton, California
- Median household income 2022: $71,612
- Five-year median income growth: 48.0%
- Middle-class income range: $47,741 to $143,224
Salinas, California
- Median household income 2022: $84,250
- Five-year median income growth: 53.6%
- Middle-class income range: $56,167 to $168,500
San Bernardino, California
- Median household income 2022: $61,323
- Five-year median income growth: 49.5%
- Middle-class income range: $40,882 to $122,646
Providence, Rhode Island
- Median household income 2022: $61,365
- Five-year median income growth: 52%
- Middle-class income range: $40,910 to $122,730
Miami
- Median household income 2022: $54,858
- Five-year median income growth: 61.4%
- Middle-class income range: $36,572 to $109,716
Hialeah, Florida
- Median household income 2022: $49,531
- Five-year median income growth: 59.7%
- Middle-class income range: $33,021 to $99,062
Andrew DePietro contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities where the middle class is thriving by analyzing the 200 largest cities in the U.S. by population: (1) median household income in 2022, 2020 and 2017; (2) 2-year median household income growth; (3) 5-year median household income growth; (4) mean income for third quintile (40%-60%) of household earners, 2022, 2020 and 2017; (5) 2-year third quintile income growth; (6) 5-year third quintile income growth. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022, 2020, and 2017 American Community Surveys. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 15, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving
