30 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

August 27, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

The American middle class is often depicted as a kind of mythical economic group living in perfect financial balance. The middle class continues to shrink in much of the country amid recent economic challenges and the constant rise in the cost of living.

Fortunately, there are some cities where the middle class is thriving.

To find out where the middle class is doing better than usual, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census on the 200 largest cities. The study, using the latest data from 2022, examined the growth of middle-class incomes, households, businesses and industries that employ them.

But, what is considered middle class? The middle class is ultimately based on income. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are two-thirds to double the national median, a wide range that can vary quite a lot from place to place. 

For example, Hialeah, Florida’s median household income is $49,531, making its middle-class income range from $33,021 to $99,062. But in Chula Vista, California, the median household income is $101,984, making its middle-class income range from $67,989 to $203,968. 

Read on to find out where America’s middle class is thriving

Boise Idaho

Boise, Idaho

  • Median household income 2022: $76,402
  • Five-year median income growth: 40.1% 
  • Middle-class income range: $50,935 to $152,804

Stock photograph of the Skyline of downtown Denver Colorado USA at twilight blue hour.

Denver

  • Median household income 2022: $85,853
  • Five-year median income growth: 42.9%
  • Middle-class income range: $57,235 to $171,706

Aerial Drone Shot stock photo

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Median household income 2022: $75,376
  • Five-year median income growth: 44.1%
  • Middle-class income range: $50,251 to $150,752
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Median household income 2022: $61,634
  • Five-year median income growth: 38.9%
  • Middle-class income range: $41,089 to $123,268
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

Palmdale, California

  • Median household income 2022: $78,414
  • Five-year median income growth: 38.3%
  • Middle-class income range: $52,276 to $156,828
Worcester Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Median household income 2022: $63,011
  • Five-year median income growth: 37.4%
  • Middle-class income range: $42,007 to $126,022

Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

Mesa, Arizona

  • Median household income 2022: $73,766
  • Five-year median income growth: 41.4%
  • Middle-class income range: $49,177 to $147,532
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

Newark, New Jersey

  • Median household income 2022: $46,460
  • Five-year median income growth: 33.4%
  • Middle-class income range: $30,973 to $92,920
Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Santa Ana, California

  • Median household income 2022: $84,210
  • Five-year median income growth: 47.3%
  • Middle-class income range: $56,140 to $168,420
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

Chula Vista, California

  • Median household income 2022: $101,984
  • Five-year median income growth: 45.3%
  • Middle-class income range: $67,989 to $203,968

Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Median household income 2022: $57,703
  • Five-year median income growth: 37.7%
  • Middle-class income range: $38,469 to $115,406
Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fontana, California

  • Median household income 2022: $93,230
  • Five-year median income growth: 36.5%
  • Middle-class income range: $62,153 to $186,460

Pictured: Rancho Cucamonga

Port St. Lucie Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Median household income 2022: $75,040
  • Five-year median income growth: 38.8%
  • Middle-class income range: $50,027 to $150,080

Spokane, Washington

  • Median household income 2022: $63,316
  • Five-year median income growth: 41.4%
  • Middle-class income range: $42,211 to $126,632

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

Sacramento, California

  • Median household income 2022: $78,954
  • Five-year median income growth: 44.6%
  • Middle-class income range: $52,636 to $157,908
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Seattle

  • Median household income 2022: $116,068
  • Five-year median income growth: 45.9%
  • Middle-class income range: $77,379 to $232,136
Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Median household income 2022: $91,151
  • Five-year median income growth: 45.3%
  • Middle-class income range: $60,767 to $182,302
Orlando, Florida Skyline

Orlando, Florida

  • Median household income 2022: $66,292
  • Five-year median income growth: 45.9%
  • Middle-class income range: $44,195 to $132,584

Surprise, Arizona, USA - January 4, 2022: Afternoon sunlight shines on the public city Civic Center and City Hall of Surprise, Arizona.

Surprise, Arizona

  • Median household income 2022: $87,756
  • Five-year median income growth: 39.5%
  • Middle-class income range: $58,504 to $175,512
A long-range shot of the Oakland skyline from the banks of Lake Merritt.

Oakland, California

  • Median household income 2022: $94,389
  • Five-year median income growth: 49.2%
  • Middle-class income range: $62,926 to $188,778
Tacoma, Washington, USA skyline at night.

Tacoma, Washington

  • Median household income 2022: $79,085
  • Five-year median income growth: 42.5%
  • Middle-class income range: $52,723 to $158,170
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Laredo, Texas

  • Median household income 2022: $60,928
  • Five-year median income growth: 47.5%
  • Middle-class income range: $40,619 to $121,856

Downtown Glendale, California skyline, aerial view with condo/apartment buildings in the foreground, and with the Verdugo Mountains and other parts of the San Fernando Valley in the distance.

Lancaster, California

  • Median household income 2022: $71,367
  • Five-year median income growth: 44.7%
  • Middle-class income range: $47,578 to $142,734

Pictured: Glendale, California

High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Atlanta

  • Median household income 2022: $77,655
  • Five-year median income growth: 50.2%
  • Middle-class income range: $51,770 to $155,310
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

Stockton, California

  • Median household income 2022: $71,612
  • Five-year median income growth: 48.0%
  • Middle-class income range: $47,741 to $143,224
Salinas, California, United States- March 12,2017: Late afternoon Main Street downtown scene.

Salinas, California

  • Median household income 2022: $84,250
  • Five-year median income growth: 53.6%
  • Middle-class income range: $56,167 to $168,500

San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California, United States.

San Bernardino, California

  • Median household income 2022: $61,323
  • Five-year median income growth: 49.5%
  • Middle-class income range: $40,882 to $122,646
Downtown Providence, Rhode Island at night.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Median household income 2022: $61,365
  • Five-year median income growth: 52%
  • Middle-class income range: $40,910 to $122,730
Miami, Florida downtown skyline.

Miami

  • Median household income 2022: $54,858
  • Five-year median income growth: 61.4%
  • Middle-class income range: $36,572 to $109,716

Hialeah, Florida

  • Median household income 2022: $49,531
  • Five-year median income growth: 59.7%
  • Middle-class income range: $33,021 to $99,062

Andrew DePietro contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cities where the middle class is thriving by analyzing the 200 largest cities in the U.S. by population: (1) median household income in 2022, 2020 and 2017; (2) 2-year median household income growth; (3) 5-year median household income growth; (4) mean income for third quintile (40%-60%) of household earners, 2022, 2020 and 2017; (5) 2-year third quintile income growth; (6) 5-year third quintile income growth. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022, 2020, and 2017 American Community Surveys. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 15, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

