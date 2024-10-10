News & Insights

Personal Finance

The 30 Best Housing Markets To Grow Your Wealth

October 10, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Caitlyn Moorhead for GOBankingRates ->

Real estate is one of those investments that can either be a money pit or a financial windfall. However, if you know where and when to invest your money, it can be an asset that keeps on giving. Though housing markets across the United States can be volatile, especially in times of economic uncertainty, there remains a variety of places where you can put your best foot forward when buying property. 

Find Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Learn More: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

Many of the best places to invest are probably not for someone in the starter-home market, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t know where to go to get the biggest return on your buck. GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine the best housing markets to grow your wealth based on factors like year-over-year change in home value, list-to-sale ratio, listing price cuts and more. Here are some key findings:

  • At four each, both Connecticut and California have the most housing markets in the top 20 of this list of the best real estate regions to grow your wealth. 
  • San Jose, California, had the biggest one-year increase in home value at $151,218 from 2023 to 2024.
  • Bridgeport, Connecticut, had the highest overall two-year increase in home value with a $73,213 appreciation.

Here are the 30 best housing markets to grow your wealth ranked by the highest two-year home value increase.

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

1. Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • August 2022 home value: $553,151
  • August 2023 home value: $578,561
  • August 2024 home value: $626,365
  • 1-year home value change (%): 8.26%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $73,213
  • 2-year home value change (%): 13.24%
  • Mean price cut: $60,172
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 15.47%

For You: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Check Out: The Best US Lake Towns To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

2. San Jose, California

  • August 2022 home value: $1,494,018
  • August 2023 home value: $1,411,721
  • August 2024 home value: $1,562,939
  • 1-year home value change: (%) 10.71%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $68,921
  • 2-year home value change (%): 4.61%
  • Mean price cut: $79,093
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 17.13%

Be Aware: 10 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2024

New Jersey: Trenton

3. Trenton, New Jersey

  • August 2022 home value: $361,201
  • August 2023 home value: $389,573
  • August 2024 home value: $423,014
  • 1-year home value change (%): 8.58%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $68,921
  • 2-year home value change (%): 8.58%
  • Mean price cut: $29,291
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 12.63%
Barnstable_iStock-1264371911

4. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

  • August 2022 home value: $670,533
  • August 2023 home value: $692,309
  • August 2024 home value: $731,429
  • 1-year home value change (%): 5.65%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $60,897
  • 2-year home value change (%): 9.08%
  • Mean price cut: $60,848
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 21.95%
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

5. Manchester, New Hampshire

  • August 2022 home value: $431,445
  • August 2023 home value: $455,143
  • August 2024 home value: $489,533
  • 1-year home value change (%): 7.56%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $58,087
  • 2-year home value change (%): 13.46%
  • Mean price cut: $29,759
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 17.39%
house model and money coins saving for concept saving money for buying a house, investment mortgage finance, and home loan refinance financial plan home loan.

6. Santa Maria, California

  • August 2022 home value: $910,819
  • August 2023 home value: $913,095
  • August 2024 home value: $968,859
  • 1-year home value change (%): 6.11%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $58,040
  • 2-year home value change (%): 6.37%
  • Mean price cut: $110,653
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 19.91%

Explore More: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Suburbs With Home Values Under $500,000

San Diego luxury home Zillow

7. San Diego

  • August 2022 home value: $885,011
  • August 2023 home value: $872,580
  • August 2024 home value: $942,645
  • 1-year home value change (%): 8.03%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $57,634
  • 2-year home value change (%): 6.51%
  • Mean price cut: $44,969
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 26.44%
Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

8. Boston

  • August 2022 home value: $639,186
  • August 2023 home value: $653,126
  • August 2024 home value: $696,075
  • 1-year home value change (%): 6.58%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $56,889
  • 2-year home value change (%): 8.90%
  • Mean price cut: $42,575
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 19.22%
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

9. Hartford, Connecticut

  • August 2022 home value: $310,247
  • August 2023 home value: $333,625
  • August 2024 home value: $365,085
  • 1-year home value change (%): 9.43%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $54,838
  • 2-year home value change (%): 17.68%
  • Mean price cut: $26,458
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 16.54%
Home salesman holding a pen and model house in hand. stock photo

10. Norwich, Connecticut

  • August 2022 home value: $336,145
  • August 2023 home value: $359,126
  • August 2024 home value: $388,652
  • 1-year home value change (%): 8.22%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $52,508
  • 2-year home value change (%): 15.62%
  • Mean price cut: $41,467
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 16.28%

Read Next: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Atlantic City located on the Jersey shore is a resort city on Absecon Island in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

11. Atlantic City, New Jersey

  • August 2022 home value: $309,388
  • August 2023 home value: $332,870
  • August 2024 home value: $361,554
  • 1-year home value change (%): 8.62%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $52,166
  • 2-year home value change (%): 16.86%
  • Mean price cut: $28,131
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 18.72%
Connecticut New Haven

12. New Haven, Connecticut

  • August 2022 home value: $321,891
  • August 2023 home value: $342,728
  • August 2024 home value: $372,992
  • 1-year home value change (%): 8.83%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $51,101
  • 2-year home value change (%): 15.88%
  • Mean price cut: $21,209
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 19.40%
Homeowners in the neighbourhood of their dreams.

13. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • August 2022 home value: $406,865
  • August 2023 home value: $425,668
  • August 2024 home value: $457,399
  • 1-year home value change (%): 7.45%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $50,535
  • 2-year home value change (%): 12.42%
  • Mean price cut: $23,016
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 19.88%
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

14. New York

  • August 2022 home value: $622,220
  • August 2023 home value: $629,018
  • August 2024 home value: $672,211
  • 1-year home value change (%): 6.87%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $49,991
  • 2-year home value change (%): 8.03%
  • Mean price cut: $50,075
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 13.93%

Discover More: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

Downtown Providence, Rhode Island at night.

15. Providence, Rhode Island

  • August 2022 home value: $438,174
  • August 2023 home value: $453,172
  • August 2024 home value: $487,161
  • 1-year home value change (%): 7.50%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $48,987
  • 2-year home value change (%): 11.18%
  • Mean price cut: $34,864
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 19.71%
Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

16. Los Angeles

  • August 2022 home value: $900,195
  • August 2023 home value: $887,336
  • August 2024 home value: $945,636
  • 1-year home value change (%): 6.57%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $45,441
  • 2-year home value change (%): 5.05%
  • Mean price cut: $63,274
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 20.01%
Portland, Maine, USA - Postal worker walks infront of colorful homes.

17. Portland, Maine

  • August 2022 home value: $474,046
  • August 2023 home value: $497,011
  • August 2024 home value: $519,024
  • 1-year home value change (%): 4.43%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $44,977
  • 2-year home value change (%): 4.43%
  • Mean price cut: $41,394
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 22.49%
Georgia Savannah house

18. Savannah, Georgia

  • August 2022 home value: $296,781
  • August 2023 home value: $319,078
  • August 2024 home value: $341,266
  • 1-year home value change (%): 6.95%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $44,485
  • 2-year home value change (%): 14.99%
  • Mean price cut: $15,328
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 24.00%

Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal In Two Years

Miami Beach, Ocean Drive with row of hotels.

19. Miami

  • August 2022 home value: $445,720
  • August 2023 home value: $466,709
  • August 2024 home value: $489,015
  • 1-year home value change (%): 4.78%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $43,295
  • 2-year home value change (%): 9.71%
  • Mean price cut: $27,053
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 22.56%
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

20. Madison, Wisconsin

  • August 2022 home value: $370,413
  • August 2023 home value: $389,628
  • August 2024 home value: $411,766
  • 1-year home value change (%): 5.68%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $41,354
  • 2-year home value change (%): 11.16%
  • Mean price cut: $18,684
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 16.19%
Knoxville, Tennessee, USA city skyline at World's fair Park.

21. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • August 2022 home value: $304,940
  • August 2023 home value: $325,007
  • August 2024 home value: $344,930
  • 1-year home value change (%): 6.13%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $39,989
  • 2-year home value change (%): 13.11%
  • Mean price cut: $14,940
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 31.68%
Buying a new home stock photo

22. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • August 2022 home value: $271,310
  • August 2023 home value: $289,825
  • August 2024 home value: $310,676
  • 1-year home value change (%): 7.19%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $39,366
  • 2-year home value change (%): 14.51%
  • Mean price cut: $17,252
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 13.70%

Find Out: You’ll Need at Least $50K Saved To Buy a Home in These 13 Affordable Housing Markets

The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

23. Milwaukee

  • August 2022 home value: $308,711
  • August 2023 home value: $329,413
  • August 2024 home value: $347,845
  • 1-year home value change (%): 5.60%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $39,134
  • 2-year home value change (%): 12.68%
  • Mean price cut: $16,804
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 16.21%
Breathtaking aerial view of idyllic neighborhoods richly colored with colorful Autumn trees.

24. Appleton, Wisconsin

  • August 2022 home value: $275,786
  • August 2023 home value: $298,577
  • August 2024 home value: $314,343
  • 1-year home value change (%): 5.28%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $38,557
  • 2-year home value change (%): 13.98%
  • Mean price cut: $14,783
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 10.17%
Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of, Onondaga County, New York, United States.

25. Syracuse, New York

  • August 2022 home value: $200,786
  • August 2023 home value: $215,526
  • August 2024 home value: $238,689
  • 1-year home value change (%): 10.75%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $37,902
  • 2-year home value change (%): 18.88%
  • Mean price cut: $20,218
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 16.23%
Influencer San Luis Obispo Sebrin Elms

26. San Luis Obispo, California

  • August 2022 home value: $846,070
  • August 2023 home value: $852,507
  • August 2024 home value: $883,708
  • 1-year home value change (%): 3.66%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $37,638
  • 2-year home value change (%): 4.45%
  • Mean price cut: $58,599
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 22.13%

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

old harbor of scenic Wilmington

27. Wilmington, North Carolina

  • August 2022 home value: $393,671
  • August 2023 home value: $414,640
  • August 2024 home value: $429,146
  • 1-year home value change (%): 3.50%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $35,475
  • 2-year home value change (%): 9.01%
  • Mean price cut: $18,704
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 29.09%
Burlington Vermont 05401 Home Zillow

28. Burlington, Vermont

  • August 2022 home value: $437,885
  • August 2023 home value: $459,581
  • August 2024 home value: $472,828
  • 1-year home value change (%): 2.88%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $34,943
  • 2-year home value change (%): 7.98%
  • Mean price cut: $27,495
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 22.87%
Rochester New York Zillow

29. Rochester, New York

  • August 2022 home value: $223,821
  • August 2023 home value: $239,538
  • August 2024 home value: $258,227
  • 1-year home value change (%): 7.80%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $34,407
  • 2-year home value change (%): 15.37%
  • Mean price cut: $22,002
  • Share of listings with price cut: 12.29%
Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

30. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • August 2022 home value: $321,153
  • August 2023 home value: $340,468
  • August 2024 home value: $354,630
  • 1-year home value change (%): 4.16%
  • 2-year home value change ($): $33,477
  • 2-year home value change (%): 10.42%
  • Mean price cut: $13,065
  • Share of listings with price cuts: 21.78%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest Metro Statistical Areas (MSA) according to real estate market and found the following 10 factors. For each MSA GOBankingRates found: (1) 1-year percent change in home value; (2) 1-year change in home value in USD; (3) 2-year percent change in home value; (4) 2-year change in home value in USD; (5) for-sale inventory; (6) mean days from listing to pending; (7) mean list to sale ratio; (8) mean days from pending to close; (9) share of listings with a price cut; and (10) mean price cut. All data was sourced from Zillow’s June 2024 data. All 10 factors were then scored and combined with the highest score being the worst housing markets. In final calculations, factors (1), (2), (9) and (10) were weighted 2x and factor (5) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 26, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 30 Best Housing Markets To Grow Your Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.