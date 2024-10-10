Real estate is one of those investments that can either be a money pit or a financial windfall. However, if you know where and when to invest your money, it can be an asset that keeps on giving. Though housing markets across the United States can be volatile, especially in times of economic uncertainty, there remains a variety of places where you can put your best foot forward when buying property.

Find Out: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Learn More: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

Many of the best places to invest are probably not for someone in the starter-home market, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t know where to go to get the biggest return on your buck. GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine the best housing markets to grow your wealth based on factors like year-over-year change in home value, list-to-sale ratio, listing price cuts and more. Here are some key findings:

At four each, both Connecticut and California have the most housing markets in the top 20 of this list of the best real estate regions to grow your wealth.

San Jose, California, had the biggest one-year increase in home value at $151,218 from 2023 to 2024.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, had the highest overall two-year increase in home value with a $73,213 appreciation.

Here are the 30 best housing markets to grow your wealth ranked by the highest two-year home value increase.

1. Bridgeport, Connecticut

August 2022 home value: $553,151

$553,151 August 2023 home value: $578,561

$578,561 August 2024 home value: $626,365

$626,365 1-year home value change (%): 8.26%

8.26% 2-year home value change ($): $73,213

$73,213 2-year home value change (%): 13.24%

13.24% Mean price cut: $60,172

$60,172 Share of listings with price cuts: 15.47%

For You: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Check Out: The Best US Lake Towns To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

2. San Jose, California

August 2022 home value: $1,494,018

$1,494,018 August 2023 home value: $1,411,721

$1,411,721 August 2024 home value: $1,562,939

$1,562,939 1-year home value change: (%) 10.71%

10.71% 2-year home value change ($): $68,921

$68,921 2-year home value change (%): 4.61%

4.61% Mean price cut: $79,093

$79,093 Share of listings with price cuts: 17.13%

Be Aware: 10 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2024

3. Trenton, New Jersey

August 2022 home value: $361,201

$361,201 August 2023 home value: $389,573

$389,573 August 2024 home value: $423,014

$423,014 1-year home value change (%): 8.58%

8.58% 2-year home value change ($): $68,921

$68,921 2-year home value change (%): 8.58%

8.58% Mean price cut: $29,291

$29,291 Share of listings with price cuts: 12.63%

4. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

August 2022 home value: $670,533

$670,533 August 2023 home value: $692,309

$692,309 August 2024 home value: $731,429

$731,429 1-year home value change (%): 5.65%

5.65% 2-year home value change ($): $60,897

$60,897 2-year home value change (%): 9.08%

9.08% Mean price cut: $60,848

$60,848 Share of listings with price cuts: 21.95%

5. Manchester, New Hampshire

August 2022 home value: $431,445

$431,445 August 2023 home value: $455,143

$455,143 August 2024 home value: $489,533

$489,533 1-year home value change (%): 7.56%

7.56% 2-year home value change ($): $58,087

$58,087 2-year home value change (%): 13.46%

13.46% Mean price cut: $29,759

$29,759 Share of listings with price cuts: 17.39%

6. Santa Maria, California

August 2022 home value: $910,819

$910,819 August 2023 home value: $913,095

$913,095 August 2024 home value: $968,859

$968,859 1-year home value change (%): 6.11%

6.11% 2-year home value change ($): $58,040

$58,040 2-year home value change (%): 6.37%

6.37% Mean price cut: $110,653

$110,653 Share of listings with price cuts: 19.91%

Explore More: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Suburbs With Home Values Under $500,000

7. San Diego

August 2022 home value: $885,011

$885,011 August 2023 home value: $872,580

$872,580 August 2024 home value: $942,645

$942,645 1-year home value change (%): 8.03%

8.03% 2-year home value change ($): $57,634

$57,634 2-year home value change (%): 6.51%

6.51% Mean price cut: $44,969

$44,969 Share of listings with price cuts: 26.44%

8. Boston

August 2022 home value: $639,186

$639,186 August 2023 home value: $653,126

$653,126 August 2024 home value: $696,075

$696,075 1-year home value change (%): 6.58%

6.58% 2-year home value change ($): $56,889

$56,889 2-year home value change (%): 8.90%

8.90% Mean price cut: $42,575

$42,575 Share of listings with price cuts: 19.22%

9. Hartford, Connecticut

August 2022 home value: $310,247

$310,247 August 2023 home value: $333,625

$333,625 August 2024 home value: $365,085

$365,085 1-year home value change (%): 9.43%

9.43% 2-year home value change ($): $54,838

$54,838 2-year home value change (%): 17.68%

17.68% Mean price cut: $26,458

$26,458 Share of listings with price cuts: 16.54%

10. Norwich, Connecticut

August 2022 home value: $336,145

$336,145 August 2023 home value: $359,126

$359,126 August 2024 home value: $388,652

$388,652 1-year home value change (%): 8.22%

8.22% 2-year home value change ($): $52,508

$52,508 2-year home value change (%): 15.62%

15.62% Mean price cut: $41,467

$41,467 Share of listings with price cuts: 16.28%

Read Next: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

11. Atlantic City, New Jersey

August 2022 home value: $309,388

$309,388 August 2023 home value: $332,870

$332,870 August 2024 home value: $361,554

$361,554 1-year home value change (%): 8.62%

8.62% 2-year home value change ($): $52,166

$52,166 2-year home value change (%): 16.86%

16.86% Mean price cut: $28,131

$28,131 Share of listings with price cuts: 18.72%

12. New Haven, Connecticut

August 2022 home value: $321,891

$321,891 August 2023 home value: $342,728

$342,728 August 2024 home value: $372,992

$372,992 1-year home value change (%): 8.83%

8.83% 2-year home value change ($): $51,101

$51,101 2-year home value change (%): 15.88%

15.88% Mean price cut: $21,209

$21,209 Share of listings with price cuts: 19.40%

13. Worcester, Massachusetts

August 2022 home value: $406,865

$406,865 August 2023 home value: $425,668

$425,668 August 2024 home value: $457,399

$457,399 1-year home value change (%): 7.45%

7.45% 2-year home value change ($): $50,535

$50,535 2-year home value change (%): 12.42%

12.42% Mean price cut: $23,016

$23,016 Share of listings with price cuts: 19.88%

14. New York

August 2022 home value: $622,220

$622,220 August 2023 home value: $629,018

$629,018 August 2024 home value: $672,211

$672,211 1-year home value change (%): 6.87%

6.87% 2-year home value change ($): $49,991

$49,991 2-year home value change (%): 8.03%

8.03% Mean price cut: $50,075

$50,075 Share of listings with price cuts: 13.93%

Discover More: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

15. Providence, Rhode Island

August 2022 home value: $438,174

$438,174 August 2023 home value: $453,172

$453,172 August 2024 home value: $487,161

$487,161 1-year home value change (%): 7.50%

7.50% 2-year home value change ($): $48,987

$48,987 2-year home value change (%): 11.18%

11.18% Mean price cut: $34,864

$34,864 Share of listings with price cuts: 19.71%

16. Los Angeles

August 2022 home value: $900,195

$900,195 August 2023 home value: $887,336

$887,336 August 2024 home value: $945,636

$945,636 1-year home value change (%): 6.57%

6.57% 2-year home value change ($): $45,441

$45,441 2-year home value change (%): 5.05%

5.05% Mean price cut: $63,274

$63,274 Share of listings with price cuts: 20.01%

17. Portland, Maine

August 2022 home value: $474,046

$474,046 August 2023 home value: $497,011

$497,011 August 2024 home value: $519,024

$519,024 1-year home value change (%): 4.43%

4.43% 2-year home value change ($): $44,977

$44,977 2-year home value change (%): 4.43%

4.43% Mean price cut: $41,394

$41,394 Share of listings with price cuts: 22.49%

18. Savannah, Georgia

August 2022 home value: $296,781

$296,781 August 2023 home value: $319,078

$319,078 August 2024 home value: $341,266

$341,266 1-year home value change (%): 6.95%

6.95% 2-year home value change ($): $44,485

$44,485 2-year home value change (%): 14.99%

14.99% Mean price cut: $15,328

$15,328 Share of listings with price cuts: 24.00%

Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal In Two Years

19. Miami

August 2022 home value: $445,720

$445,720 August 2023 home value: $466,709

$466,709 August 2024 home value: $489,015

$489,015 1-year home value change (%): 4.78%

4.78% 2-year home value change ($): $43,295

$43,295 2-year home value change (%): 9.71%

9.71% Mean price cut: $27,053

$27,053 Share of listings with price cuts: 22.56%

20. Madison, Wisconsin

August 2022 home value: $370,413

$370,413 August 2023 home value: $389,628

$389,628 August 2024 home value: $411,766

$411,766 1-year home value change (%): 5.68%

5.68% 2-year home value change ($): $41,354

$41,354 2-year home value change (%): 11.16%

11.16% Mean price cut: $18,684

$18,684 Share of listings with price cuts: 16.19%

21. Knoxville, Tennessee

August 2022 home value: $304,940

$304,940 August 2023 home value: $325,007

$325,007 August 2024 home value: $344,930

$344,930 1-year home value change (%): 6.13%

6.13% 2-year home value change ($): $39,989

$39,989 2-year home value change (%): 13.11%

13.11% Mean price cut: $14,940

$14,940 Share of listings with price cuts: 31.68%

22. Green Bay, Wisconsin

August 2022 home value: $271,310

$271,310 August 2023 home value: $289,825

$289,825 August 2024 home value: $310,676

$310,676 1-year home value change (%): 7.19%

7.19% 2-year home value change ($): $39,366

$39,366 2-year home value change (%): 14.51%

14.51% Mean price cut: $17,252

$17,252 Share of listings with price cuts: 13.70%

Find Out: You’ll Need at Least $50K Saved To Buy a Home in These 13 Affordable Housing Markets

23. Milwaukee

August 2022 home value: $308,711

$308,711 August 2023 home value: $329,413

$329,413 August 2024 home value: $347,845

$347,845 1-year home value change (%): 5.60%

5.60% 2-year home value change ($): $39,134

$39,134 2-year home value change (%): 12.68%

12.68% Mean price cut: $16,804

$16,804 Share of listings with price cuts: 16.21%

24. Appleton, Wisconsin

August 2022 home value: $275,786

$275,786 August 2023 home value: $298,577

$298,577 August 2024 home value: $314,343

$314,343 1-year home value change (%): 5.28%

5.28% 2-year home value change ($): $38,557

$38,557 2-year home value change (%): 13.98%

13.98% Mean price cut: $14,783

$14,783 Share of listings with price cuts: 10.17%

25. Syracuse, New York

August 2022 home value: $200,786

$200,786 August 2023 home value: $215,526

$215,526 August 2024 home value: $238,689

$238,689 1-year home value change (%): 10.75%

10.75% 2-year home value change ($): $37,902

$37,902 2-year home value change (%): 18.88%

18.88% Mean price cut: $20,218

$20,218 Share of listings with price cuts: 16.23%

26. San Luis Obispo, California

August 2022 home value: $846,070

$846,070 August 2023 home value: $852,507

$852,507 August 2024 home value: $883,708

$883,708 1-year home value change (%): 3.66%

3.66% 2-year home value change ($): $37,638

$37,638 2-year home value change (%): 4.45%

4.45% Mean price cut: $58,599

$58,599 Share of listings with price cuts: 22.13%

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

27. Wilmington, North Carolina

August 2022 home value: $393,671

$393,671 August 2023 home value: $414,640

$414,640 August 2024 home value: $429,146

$429,146 1-year home value change (%): 3.50%

3.50% 2-year home value change ($): $35,475

$35,475 2-year home value change (%): 9.01%

9.01% Mean price cut: $18,704

$18,704 Share of listings with price cuts: 29.09%

28. Burlington, Vermont

August 2022 home value: $437,885

$437,885 August 2023 home value: $459,581

$459,581 August 2024 home value: $472,828

$472,828 1-year home value change (%): 2.88%

2.88% 2-year home value change ($): $34,943

$34,943 2-year home value change (%): 7.98%

7.98% Mean price cut: $27,495

$27,495 Share of listings with price cuts: 22.87%

29. Rochester, New York

August 2022 home value: $223,821

$223,821 August 2023 home value: $239,538

$239,538 August 2024 home value: $258,227

$258,227 1-year home value change (%): 7.80%

7.80% 2-year home value change ($): $34,407

$34,407 2-year home value change (%): 15.37%

15.37% Mean price cut: $22,002

$22,002 Share of listings with price cut: 12.29%

30. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

August 2022 home value: $321,153

$321,153 August 2023 home value: $340,468

$340,468 August 2024 home value: $354,630

$354,630 1-year home value change (%): 4.16%

4.16% 2-year home value change ($): $33,477

$33,477 2-year home value change (%): 10.42%

10.42% Mean price cut: $13,065

$13,065 Share of listings with price cuts: 21.78%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest Metro Statistical Areas (MSA) according to real estate market and found the following 10 factors. For each MSA GOBankingRates found: (1) 1-year percent change in home value; (2) 1-year change in home value in USD; (3) 2-year percent change in home value; (4) 2-year change in home value in USD; (5) for-sale inventory; (6) mean days from listing to pending; (7) mean list to sale ratio; (8) mean days from pending to close; (9) share of listings with a price cut; and (10) mean price cut. All data was sourced from Zillow’s June 2024 data. All 10 factors were then scored and combined with the highest score being the worst housing markets. In final calculations, factors (1), (2), (9) and (10) were weighted 2x and factor (5) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 26, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 30 Best Housing Markets To Grow Your Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.