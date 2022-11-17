The younger generations, especially millennials, often get a bad rap for their work ethic. But in 2016, they surpassed Generation Xers to become the single largest generational group in the U.S. labor force, according to the Pew Research Center, soon to be followed by Gen Z as this younger generation comes of age to work.

Gen Z, who comprise 20.3% of the U.S. population, are almost as big as Millennials, who comprise 22% of the population, according to GreatPlacetoWork.com. With more and more Baby Boomers retiring, Millennials and Gen Z will comprise the largest portion of the workforce for a very long time, with younger generations dominating the working class. And they are flocking to cities where jobs are in abundance and wages are high. Whether recent graduates or several years into their careers, many young professionals are more flexible when it comes to moving to a new city for better opportunities. But which city will give these career starters the best chance for success?

To find the 30 best cities for young professionals, GOBankingRates looked at 100 of the most populous cities in the U.S. as drawn from the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. Then we drew data from Then, we gathered data from Zillow, Sperling's Best, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find the best cities for young professionals to live affordably.

While you won't find San Francisco or Los Angeles on this list, you'll find a lot of great cities where Millennials and Gen Z can flourish.

30. Mesa, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,395

$21,395 Population ages 20-34: 509,492

509,492 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 5.7% Ages 25-29: 3.6% Ages 30-34: 4.5%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 79.9% Ages 25-29: 87.8% Ages 30-34: 88.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $23,693.42 Ages 25-34: $43,737.08

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,638.48 Ages 25-34: $17,484.86



29. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $16,700

$16,700 Population ages 20-34: 300,454

300,454 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.4% Ages 25-29: 8.4% Ages 30-34: 5%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 64.9% Ages 25-29: 87.0% Ages 30-34: 89.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,143.92 Ages 25-34: $39,030.79

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,379.25 Ages 25-34: $17,127.12



28. Atlanta, Georgia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $24,262

$24,262 Population ages 20-34: 496,480

496,480 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 11.6% Ages 25-29: 2.2% Ages 30-34: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 65.9% Ages 25-29: 91.0% Ages 30-34: 88.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $30,869.02 Ages 25-34: $56,982.93

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $12,240.32 Ages 25-34: $18,384.53



27. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,828

$13,828 Population ages 20-34: 263,814

263,814 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9% Ages 25-29: 4% Ages 30-34: 1.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.8% Ages 25-29: 84.3% Ages 30-34: 79.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $19,932.10 Ages 25-34: $36,793.82

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,860.70 Ages 25-34: $15,206.80



26. Gilbert, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $26,362

$26,362 Population ages 20-34: 273,138

273,138 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 2.9% Ages 25-29: 5.3% Ages 30-34: 3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 88.7% Ages 25-29: 90.6% Ages 30-34: 84.9%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $34,584.53 Ages 25-34: $63,841.61

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,888.38 Ages 25-34: $17,815.81



25. Chandler, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $24,370

$24,370 Population ages 20-34: 279,445

279,445 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.4% Ages 25-29: 2.9% Ages 30-34: 6.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.4% Ages 25-29: 90.6% Ages 30-34: 85.9%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $33,688.17 Ages 25-34: $62,186.97

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,640.58 Ages 25-34: $17,506.80



24. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,918

$21,918 Population ages 20-34: 273,138

273,138 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.3% Ages 25-29: 3.8% Ages 30-34: 5.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.5% Ages 25-29: 86.8% Ages 30-34: 85.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $26,154.98 Ages 25-34: $48,281.01

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,524.61 Ages 25-34: $15,866.14



23. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,239

$21,239 Population ages 20-34: 273,138

273,138 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.1% Ages 25-29: 5.2% Ages 30-34: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 75.9% Ages 25-29: 88.3% Ages 30-34: 87.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $27,884.50 Ages 25-34: $51,473.63

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,971.59 Ages 25-34: $16,680.14



22. Saint Petersburg, Florida

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,239

$21,239 Population ages 20-34: 273,138

273,138 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.3% Ages 25-29: 3.2% Ages 30-34: 6.8%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.6% Ages 25-29: 96.3% Ages 30-34: 91.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $25,317.08 Ages 25-34: $46,734.28

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,428.46 Ages 25-34: $17,474.13



21. Lubbock, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $24,547

$24,547 Population ages 20-34: 260,990

260,990 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.9% Ages 25-29: 3.1% Ages 30-34: 7.9%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 78.8% Ages 25-29: 84.3% Ages 30-34: 88.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $17,039.74 Ages 25-34: $31,454.65

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,834.01 Ages 25-34: $15,513.94



20. Lexington, Kentucky

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $16,093

$16,093 Population ages 20-34: 260,990

260,990 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.3% Ages 25-29: 1% Ages 30-34: 5.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 73.8% Ages 25-29: 86.9% Ages 30-34: 85.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $20,278.63 Ages 25-34: $37,433.51

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,384.56 Ages 25-34: $15,973.74



19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,943

$21,943 Population ages 20-34: 260,990

260,990 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.6% Ages 25-29: 1.7% Ages 30-34: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 86.3% Ages 25-29: 86.8% Ages 30-34: 87.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $28,188.38 Ages 25-34: $52,034.57

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,130.13 Ages 25-34: $17,050.99



18. Reno, Nevada

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,764

$21,764 Population ages 20-34: 268,843

268,843 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 3.1% Ages 25-29: 4.4% Ages 30-34: 5.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.9% Ages 25-29: 90.0% Ages 30-34: 85.9%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $24,727.24 Ages 25-34: $45,645.45

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,858.84 Ages 25-34: $16,550.71



17. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $19,221

$19,221 Population ages 20-34: 425,338

425,338 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.4% Ages 25-29: 6.6% Ages 30-34: 10.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 74.9% Ages 25-29: 89.6% Ages 30-34: 90.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $27,573.78 Ages 25-34: $50,900.04

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,280.93 Ages 25-34: $16,773.06



16. Nashville, Tennessee

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,983

$21,983 Population ages 20-34: 678,845

678,845 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 3.8% Ages 25-29: 3.3% Ages 30-34: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 73.3% Ages 25-29: 86.4% Ages 30-34: 87.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $27,269.37 Ages 25-34: $50,338.13

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,274.01 Ages 25-34: $17,159.94



15. Columbus, Ohio

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $16,963

$16,963 Population ages 20-34: 678,845

678,845 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.9% Ages 25-29: 5.9% Ages 30-34: 4. 6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.7% Ages 25-29: 87.3% Ages 30-34: 85.0%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $24,686.69 Ages 25-34: $45,570.59

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,636.89 Ages 25-34: $16,183.13



14. Omaha, Nebraska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,598

$14,598 Population ages 20-34: 678,845

678,845 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.2% Ages 25-29: 3.3% Ages 30-34: 2.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 79.9% Ages 25-29: 87.9% Ages 30-34: 86.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,151.29 Ages 25-34: $39,044.40

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,456.33 Ages 25-34: $16,335.39



13. Richmond, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $16,760

$16,760 Population ages 20-34: 226,604

226,604 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.3% Ages 25-29: 3.5% Ages 30-34: 6.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.5% Ages 25-29: 86.9% Ages 30-34: 88.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,560.49 Ages 25-34: $39,799.78

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,378.27 Ages 25-34: $15,992.73



12. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $16,565

$16,565 Population ages 20-34: 307,176

307,176 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.3% Ages 25-29: 7.1% Ages 30-34: 2.8%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.4% Ages 25-29: 90.0% Ages 30-34: 87.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $26,377.23 Ages 25-34: $48,691.27

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,251.44 Ages 25-34: $16,721.84



11. Seattle, Washington

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $27,010

$27,010 Population ages 20-34: 733,904

733,904 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.3% Ages 25-29: 3.4% Ages 30-34: 5.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 73.2% Ages 25-29: 87.8% Ages 30-34: 90.9%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $39,551.36 Ages 25-34: $73,010.17

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $12,241.47 Ages 25-34: $18,062.53



10. Boise, Idaho

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $21,311

$21,311 Population ages 20-34: 237,457

237,457 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 3.5% Ages 25-29: 4.5% Ages 30-34: 2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 84.7% Ages 25-29: 87.6% Ages 30-34: 84.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $25,162.78 Ages 25-34: $46,449.44

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,100.12 Ages 25-34: $15,580.91



9. Durham, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $19,341

$19,341 Population ages 20-34: 285,439

285,439 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.7% Ages 25-29: 2.8% Ages 30-34: 3.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 66.4% Ages 25-29: 78.6% Ages 30-34: 88.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $26,427.79 Ages 25-34: $48,784.60

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,679.14 Ages 25-34: $12,031.54



8. Austin, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $22,408

$22,408 Population ages 20-34: 964,000

964,000 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7% Ages 25-29: 4.4% Ages 30-34: 5%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 73.4% Ages 25-29: 90.0% Ages 30-34: 92.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $30,462.45 Ages 25-34: $56,232.41

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,542.85 Ages 25-34: $16,264.84$17,506.23



7. Kansas City, Missouri

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,731

$14,731 Population ages 20-34: 964,000

964,000 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 5.2% Ages 25-29: 6.5% Ages 30-34: 5.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.9% Ages 25-29: 87.9% Ages 30-34: 91.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $22,703.32 Ages 25-34: $41,909.39

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,671.99 Ages 25-34: $16,425.35



6. Madison, Wisconsin

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $20,903

$20,903 Population ages 20-34: 964,000

964,000 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.6% Ages 25-29: 2.8% Ages 30-34: 3.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 72.2% Ages 25-29: 85.6% Ages 30-34: 90.0%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $23,051.44 Ages 25-34: $42,552.00

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,591.74 Ages 25-34: $16,208.90



5. Denver, Colorado

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $20,903

$20,903 Population ages 20-34: 711,463

711,463 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 11.1% Ages 25-29: 3.8% Ages 30-34: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 84.5% Ages 25-29: 92.2% Ages 30-34: 90.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $33,558.09 Ages 25-34: $61,946.84

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,667.43 Ages 25-34: $17,382.73



4. Norfolk, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $17,488

$17,488 Population ages 20-34: 235,089

235,089 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.8% Ages 25-29: 3.9% Ages 30-34: 3.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 84.0% Ages 25-29: 84.3% Ages 30-34: 86.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,918.62 Ages 25-34: $40,460.85

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,356.82 Ages 25-34: $16,054.73



3. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $26,575

$26,575 Population ages 20-34: 242,754

242,754 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 1.8% Ages 25-29: 4.7% Ages 30-34: 2.8%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 87.9% Ages 25-29: 93.0% Ages 30-34: 92.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $35,759.49 Ages 25-34: $66,010.52

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $11,667.97 Ages 25-34: $17,571.33



2. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,588

$13,588 Population ages 20-34: 292,648

292,648 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 3.9% Ages 25-29: 3.4% Ages 30-34: 0.5%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 85.3% Ages 25-29: 90.3% Ages 30-34: 84.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,176.04 Ages 25-34: $39,090.09

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $10,355.15 Ages 25-34: $16,507.85



1. Arlington, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $28,659

$28,659 Population ages 20-34: 232,965

232,965 Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 3.9% Ages 25-29: 2.8% Ages 30-34: 1.9%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.0% Ages 25-29: 92.8% Ages 30-34: 90.9%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $53,275.31 Ages 25-34: $98,344.01

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $12,637.51 Ages 25-34: $18,983.55



Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates in order to find the 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals looked at 100 of the most populous cities in the United States as sourced from the 2021 American Community survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then analyzed the cities using the following criteria: (1) percent of the population aged 20 through 34; (2) Unemployment Rate among 20 - 24 Year Olds; (3) Unemployment Rate among 25 - 29 Year Olds; (4) Unemployment Rate among 30 - 34 Year Olds; (5) Labor Force Participation Rate among 20-24 Year olds: (6) Labor Force Participation Rate among 25-29 Year olds; (7) Labor Force Participation Rate among 30-34 Year olds (%); (8) Median Income for Non-families Under 25; (9) Median Income for Non-Families 25 - 34 year olds, all sourced from the 2021 American Community survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau and factored out using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey; (10) average Annual 2022 Median Rent as sourced from Zillow, (11) annual cost of living expenditures excluding housing for those 25 and under; and (12) annual cost of living expenditures excluding housing for those 25 through 34, both based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All factors were scored and then combined, with the lowest score being best, to determine the final rankings. Factors 8 and 9 were weighted 0.5 times. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 14, 2022.

