30 Best Cities for Retirees To Rent

March 29, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Retirement is a great goal after a career of working. However, it’s not entirely carefree, especially when staying on a fixed-income budget. Some cities are more expensive than others, particularly concerning for retirees looking to rent. Luckily, GOBankingRates analyzed cities countrywide to find the best city for retirees to rent, compiling a list of some of the best places to put down roots and not break the bank renting.

First GOBankingRates found the average rental cost from January 2024 from Zillow Observed Rental Index. For each city on the list the median household income, total population, and population of residents aged 65 and over was found from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey’s national average expenditure costs for residents aged 65 and over, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each city. Adding the expenditure costs to the average rental cost showed the total cost of living in each city.

Here are the top 30 cities for retirees to rent.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

Norfolk, Virginia

  • Population 65 and over (%): 12.29%
  • Median household income: $60,998
  • Average rent: $1,489
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,904
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,393
  • Livability: 81

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.87%
  • Median household income: $65,256
  • Average rent: $1,364
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,827
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,191
  • Livability: 77

Vancouver-Washington

Vancouver, Washington

  • Population 65 and over (%): 16.10%
  • Median household income: $73,626
  • Average rent: $1,780
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,856
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,637
  • Livability: 82
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

El Paso, Texas

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.50%
  • Median household income: $55,710
  • Average rent: $1,511
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,716
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,227
  • Livability: 80
Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Population 65 and over (%): 14.46%
  • Median household income: $64,449
  • Average rent: $1,387
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,830
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,217
  • Livability: 78
View of the Maple Street Bridge in Spokane at Sunset - Image.

Spokane, Washington

  • Population 65 and over (%): 16.16%
  • Median household income: $63,316
  • Average rent: $1,514
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,792
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,305
  • Livability: 80

View from north Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Population 65 and over (%): 15.08%
  • Median household income: $60,187
  • Average rent: $1,486
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,896
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,382
  • Livability: 82
Durham, NC skyline with the Hill building on the left and Durham Centre on the right.

Durham, North Carolina

  • Population 65 and over (%): 12.74%
  • Median household income: $74,710
  • Average rent: $1,662
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,879
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,541
  • Livability: 81
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Richmond, Virginia

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.75%
  • Median household income: $59,606
  • Average rent: $1,514
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,984
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,497
  • Livability: 84
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Population 65 and over (%): 12.75%
  • Median household income: $74,895
  • Average rent: $1,547
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,967
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,514
  • Livability: 81

Fremont California aerial view from hills

Fremont, California

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.02%
  • Median household income: $169,023
  • Average rent: $2,943
  • Other monthly expenditures: $2,148
  • Monthly total cost of living: $5,091
  • Livability: 83
Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Huntsville, Alabama

  • Population 65 and over (%): 16.18%
  • Median household income: $67,874
  • Average rent: $1,441
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,918
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,358
  • Livability: 81
Greensboro skyline with pink, orange, and yellow at sunset.

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.61%
  • Median household income: $55,051
  • Average rent: $1,402
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,813
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,215
  • Livability: 82
Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

  • Population 65 and over (%): 10.74%
  • Median household income: $62,994
  • Average rent: $1,311
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,821
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,132
  • Livability: 79

Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

Mesa, Arizona

  • Population 65 and over (%): 16.89%
  • Median household income: $73,766
  • Average rent: $1,648
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,833
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,481
  • Livability: 82
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

San Antonio, Texas

  • Population 65 and over (%): 12.81%
  • Median household income: $59,593
  • Average rent: $1,384
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,790
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,174
  • Livability: 81
Metairie Louisiana best weather

Metairie, Louisiana

  • Population 65 and over (%): 21.52%
  • Median household income: $72,070
  • Average rent: $1,663
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,806
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,469
  • Livability: 83
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.08%
  • Median household income: $64,251
  • Average rent: $1,221
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,850
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,071
  • Livability: 79

Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.84%
  • Median household income: $70,202
  • Average rent: $1,290
  • Other monthly expenditures: $2,053
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,343
  • Livability: 82
Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Population 65 and over (%): 14.00%
  • Median household income: $67,846
  • Average rent: $1,1967
  • Other monthly expenditures: $2,173
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,369
  • Livability: 83
Arlington Virginia skyline

Arlington, Virginia

  • Population 65 and over (%): 11.27%
  • Median household income: $137,387
  • Average rent: $2,480
  • Other monthly expenditures: $2,153
  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,634
  • Livability: 86
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Akron, Ohio

  • Population 65 and over (%): 15.50%
  • Median household income: $46,596
  • Average rent: $1,067
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,740
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,807
  • Livability: 80

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

  • Population 65 and over (%): 9.77%
  • Median household income: $86,556
  • Average rent: $1,710
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,898
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,608
  • Livability: 83
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Population 65 and over (%): 11.44%
  • Median household income: $78,631
  • Average rent: $1,664
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,870
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,534
  • Livability: 84
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower.

Overland Park, Kansas

  • Population 65 and over (%): 16.14%
  • Median household income: $100,876
  • Average rent: $1,571
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,977
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,548
  • Livability: 79
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Des Moines, Iowa

  • Population 65 and over (%): 12.45%
  • Median household income: $62,378
  • Average rent: $1,102
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,861
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,962
  • Livability: 81

Plano, USA - August 16, 2018.

Plano, Texas

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13.67%
  • Median household income: $105,679
  • Average rent: $1,795
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,898
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,694
  • Livability: 84
Fountain in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Population 65 and over (%): 14.72%
  • Median household income: $58,233
  • Average rent: $1,108
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,738
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,845
  • Livability: 83
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Gilbert, Arizona

  • Population 65 and over (%): 10.25%
  • Median household income: $115,179
  • Average rent: $2,186
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,844
  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,030
  • Livability: 89
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Population 65 and over (%): 13,49%
  • Median household income: $71,785
  • Average rent: $1,156
  • Other monthly expenditures: $1,833
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,989
  • Livability: 84

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Best Cities for Retirees To Rent

