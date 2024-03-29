30 Best Cities for Retirees To Rent

Retirement is a great goal after a career of working. However, it’s not entirely carefree, especially when staying on a fixed-income budget. Some cities are more expensive than others, particularly concerning for retirees looking to rent. Luckily, GOBankingRates analyzed cities countrywide to find the best city for retirees to rent, compiling a list of some of the best places to put down roots and not break the bank renting.

First GOBankingRates found the average rental cost from January 2024 from Zillow Observed Rental Index. For each city on the list the median household income, total population, and population of residents aged 65 and over was found from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

Read Next: Cutting Expenses in Retirement: 6 Stores To Stop Buying From

Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey’s national average expenditure costs for residents aged 65 and over, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each city. Adding the expenditure costs to the average rental cost showed the total cost of living in each city.

Here are the top 30 cities for retirees to rent.

Norfolk, Virginia

Population 65 and over (%): 12.29%

12.29% Median household income: $60,998

$60,998 Average rent: $1,489

$1,489 Other monthly expenditures: $1,904

$1,904 Monthly total cost of living: $3,393

$3,393 Livability: 81

Check Out: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

For You: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

Kansas City, Missouri

Population 65 and over (%): 13.87%

13.87% Median household income: $65,256

$65,256 Average rent: $1,364

$1,364 Other monthly expenditures: $1,827

$1,827 Monthly total cost of living: $3,191

$3,191 Livability: 77

Try This: How To Retire on $2,000 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

Vancouver, Washington

Population 65 and over (%): 16.10%

16.10% Median household income: $73,626

$73,626 Average rent: $1,780

$1,780 Other monthly expenditures: $1,856

$1,856 Monthly total cost of living: $3,637

$3,637 Livability: 82

El Paso, Texas

Population 65 and over (%): 13.50%

13.50% Median household income: $55,710

$55,710 Average rent: $1,511

$1,511 Other monthly expenditures: $1,716

$1,716 Monthly total cost of living: $3,227

$3,227 Livability: 80

Corpus Christi, Texas

Population 65 and over (%): 14.46%

14.46% Median household income: $64,449

$64,449 Average rent: $1,387

$1,387 Other monthly expenditures: $1,830

$1,830 Monthly total cost of living: $3,217

$3,217 Livability: 78

Spokane, Washington

Population 65 and over (%): 16.16%

16.16% Median household income: $63,316

$63,316 Average rent: $1,514

$1,514 Other monthly expenditures: $1,792

$1,792 Monthly total cost of living: $3,305

$3,305 Livability: 80

Trending Now: 10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Population 65 and over (%): 15.08%

15.08% Median household income: $60,187

$60,187 Average rent: $1,486

$1,486 Other monthly expenditures: $1,896

$1,896 Monthly total cost of living: $3,382

$3,382 Livability: 82

Durham, North Carolina

Population 65 and over (%): 12.74%

12.74% Median household income: $74,710

$74,710 Average rent: $1,662

$1,662 Other monthly expenditures: $1,879

$1,879 Monthly total cost of living: $3,541

$3,541 Livability: 81

Richmond, Virginia

Population 65 and over (%): 13.75%

13.75% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 Average rent: $1,514

$1,514 Other monthly expenditures: $1,984

$1,984 Monthly total cost of living: $3,497

$3,497 Livability: 84

Madison, Wisconsin

Population 65 and over (%): 12.75%

12.75% Median household income: $74,895

$74,895 Average rent: $1,547

$1,547 Other monthly expenditures: $1,967

$1,967 Monthly total cost of living: $3,514

$3,514 Livability: 81

Be Aware: Social Security: If Elected in 2024, Trump Promises To Keep Program Intact — Did He Deliver During Previous Term?

Fremont, California

Population 65 and over (%): 13.02%

13.02% Median household income: $169,023

$169,023 Average rent: $2,943

$2,943 Other monthly expenditures: $2,148

$2,148 Monthly total cost of living: $5,091

$5,091 Livability: 83

Huntsville, Alabama

Population 65 and over (%): 16.18%

16.18% Median household income: $67,874

$67,874 Average rent: $1,441

$1,441 Other monthly expenditures: $1,918

$1,918 Monthly total cost of living: $3,358

$3,358 Livability: 81

Greensboro, North Carolina

Population 65 and over (%): 13.61%

13.61% Median household income: $55,051

$55,051 Average rent: $1,402

$1,402 Other monthly expenditures: $1,813

$1,813 Monthly total cost of living: $3,215

$3,215 Livability: 82

Columbus, Ohio

Population 65 and over (%): 10.74%

10.74% Median household income: $62,994

$62,994 Average rent: $1,311

$1,311 Other monthly expenditures: $1,821

$1,821 Monthly total cost of living: $3,132

$3,132 Livability: 79

Explore More: Americans Don’t Put Enough Toward Retirement: Experts Say This Is the Magic Number

Mesa, Arizona

Population 65 and over (%): 16.89%

16.89% Median household income: $73,766

$73,766 Average rent: $1,648

$1,648 Other monthly expenditures: $1,833

$1,833 Monthly total cost of living: $3,481

$3,481 Livability: 82

San Antonio, Texas

Population 65 and over (%): 12.81%

12.81% Median household income: $59,593

$59,593 Average rent: $1,384

$1,384 Other monthly expenditures: $1,790

$1,790 Monthly total cost of living: $3,174

$3,174 Livability: 81

Metairie, Louisiana

Population 65 and over (%): 21.52%

21.52% Median household income: $72,070

$72,070 Average rent: $1,663

$1,663 Other monthly expenditures: $1,806

$1,806 Monthly total cost of living: $3,469

$3,469 Livability: 83

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population 65 and over (%): 13.08%

13.08% Median household income: $64,251

$64,251 Average rent: $1,221

$1,221 Other monthly expenditures: $1,850

$1,850 Monthly total cost of living: $3,071

$3,071 Livability: 79

Find Out: I Retired at 65: Here’s My Monthly Budget

Omaha, Nebraska

Population 65 and over (%): 13.84%

13.84% Median household income: $70,202

$70,202 Average rent: $1,290

$1,290 Other monthly expenditures: $2,053

$2,053 Monthly total cost of living: $3,343

$3,343 Livability: 82

Lincoln, Nebraska

Population 65 and over (%): 14.00%

14.00% Median household income: $67,846

$67,846 Average rent: $1,1967

$1,1967 Other monthly expenditures: $2,173

$2,173 Monthly total cost of living: $3,369

$3,369 Livability: 83

Arlington, Virginia

Population 65 and over (%): 11.27%

11.27% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 Average rent: $2,480

$2,480 Other monthly expenditures: $2,153

$2,153 Monthly total cost of living: $4,634

$4,634 Livability: 86

Akron, Ohio

Population 65 and over (%): 15.50%

15.50% Median household income: $46,596

$46,596 Average rent: $1,067

$1,067 Other monthly expenditures: $1,740

$1,740 Monthly total cost of living: $2,807

$2,807 Livability: 80

Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Places I’d Retire If I Had $1,000,000

Austin, Texas

Population 65 and over (%): 9.77%

9.77% Median household income: $86,556

$86,556 Average rent: $1,710

$1,710 Other monthly expenditures: $1,898

$1,898 Monthly total cost of living: $3,608

$3,608 Livability: 83

Raleigh, North Carolina

Population 65 and over (%): 11.44%

11.44% Median household income: $78,631

$78,631 Average rent: $1,664

$1,664 Other monthly expenditures: $1,870

$1,870 Monthly total cost of living: $3,534

$3,534 Livability: 84

Overland Park, Kansas

Population 65 and over (%): 16.14%

16.14% Median household income: $100,876

$100,876 Average rent: $1,571

$1,571 Other monthly expenditures: $1,977

$1,977 Monthly total cost of living: $3,548

$3,548 Livability: 79

Des Moines, Iowa

Population 65 and over (%): 12.45%

12.45% Median household income: $62,378

$62,378 Average rent: $1,102

$1,102 Other monthly expenditures: $1,861

$1,861 Monthly total cost of living: $2,962

$2,962 Livability: 81

Discover More: Retired but Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

Plano, Texas

Population 65 and over (%): 13.67%

13.67% Median household income: $105,679

$105,679 Average rent: $1,795

$1,795 Other monthly expenditures: $1,898

$1,898 Monthly total cost of living: $3,694

$3,694 Livability: 84

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population 65 and over (%): 14.72%

14.72% Median household income: $58,233

$58,233 Average rent: $1,108

$1,108 Other monthly expenditures: $1,738

$1,738 Monthly total cost of living: $2,845

$2,845 Livability: 83

Gilbert, Arizona

Population 65 and over (%): 10.25%

10.25% Median household income: $115,179

$115,179 Average rent: $2,186

$2,186 Other monthly expenditures: $1,844

$1,844 Monthly total cost of living: $4,030

$4,030 Livability: 89

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Population 65 and over (%): 13,49%

13,49% Median household income: $71,785

$71,785 Average rent: $1,156

$1,156 Other monthly expenditures: $1,833

$1,833 Monthly total cost of living: $2,989

$2,989 Livability: 84

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Best Cities for Retirees To Rent

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.