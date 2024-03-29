30 Best Cities for Retirees To Rent

Retirement is a great goal after a career of working. However, it’s not entirely carefree, especially when staying on a fixed-income budget. Some cities are more expensive than others, particularly concerning for retirees looking to rent. Luckily, GOBankingRates analyzed cities countrywide to find the best city for retirees to rent, compiling a list of some of the best places to put down roots and not break the bank renting.
First GOBankingRates found the average rental cost from January 2024 from Zillow Observed Rental Index. For each city on the list the median household income, total population, and population of residents aged 65 and over was found from the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
Read Next: Cutting Expenses in Retirement: 6 Stores To Stop Buying From
Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey’s national average expenditure costs for residents aged 65 and over, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each city. Adding the expenditure costs to the average rental cost showed the total cost of living in each city.
Here are the top 30 cities for retirees to rent.
Norfolk, Virginia
- Population 65 and over (%): 12.29%
- Median household income: $60,998
- Average rent: $1,489
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,904
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,393
- Livability: 81
Check Out: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire
For You: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024
Kansas City, Missouri
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.87%
- Median household income: $65,256
- Average rent: $1,364
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,827
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,191
- Livability: 77
Try This: How To Retire on $2,000 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide
Vancouver, Washington
- Population 65 and over (%): 16.10%
- Median household income: $73,626
- Average rent: $1,780
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,856
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,637
- Livability: 82
El Paso, Texas
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.50%
- Median household income: $55,710
- Average rent: $1,511
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,716
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,227
- Livability: 80
Corpus Christi, Texas
- Population 65 and over (%): 14.46%
- Median household income: $64,449
- Average rent: $1,387
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,830
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,217
- Livability: 78
Spokane, Washington
- Population 65 and over (%): 16.16%
- Median household income: $63,316
- Average rent: $1,514
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,792
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,305
- Livability: 80
Trending Now: 10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Population 65 and over (%): 15.08%
- Median household income: $60,187
- Average rent: $1,486
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,896
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,382
- Livability: 82
Durham, North Carolina
- Population 65 and over (%): 12.74%
- Median household income: $74,710
- Average rent: $1,662
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,879
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,541
- Livability: 81
Richmond, Virginia
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.75%
- Median household income: $59,606
- Average rent: $1,514
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,984
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,497
- Livability: 84
Madison, Wisconsin
- Population 65 and over (%): 12.75%
- Median household income: $74,895
- Average rent: $1,547
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,967
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,514
- Livability: 81
Be Aware: Social Security: If Elected in 2024, Trump Promises To Keep Program Intact — Did He Deliver During Previous Term?
Fremont, California
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.02%
- Median household income: $169,023
- Average rent: $2,943
- Other monthly expenditures: $2,148
- Monthly total cost of living: $5,091
- Livability: 83
Huntsville, Alabama
- Population 65 and over (%): 16.18%
- Median household income: $67,874
- Average rent: $1,441
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,918
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,358
- Livability: 81
Greensboro, North Carolina
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.61%
- Median household income: $55,051
- Average rent: $1,402
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,813
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,215
- Livability: 82
Columbus, Ohio
- Population 65 and over (%): 10.74%
- Median household income: $62,994
- Average rent: $1,311
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,821
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,132
- Livability: 79
Explore More: Americans Don’t Put Enough Toward Retirement: Experts Say This Is the Magic Number
Mesa, Arizona
- Population 65 and over (%): 16.89%
- Median household income: $73,766
- Average rent: $1,648
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,833
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,481
- Livability: 82
San Antonio, Texas
- Population 65 and over (%): 12.81%
- Median household income: $59,593
- Average rent: $1,384
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,790
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,174
- Livability: 81
Metairie, Louisiana
- Population 65 and over (%): 21.52%
- Median household income: $72,070
- Average rent: $1,663
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,806
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,469
- Livability: 83
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.08%
- Median household income: $64,251
- Average rent: $1,221
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,850
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,071
- Livability: 79
Find Out: I Retired at 65: Here’s My Monthly Budget
Omaha, Nebraska
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.84%
- Median household income: $70,202
- Average rent: $1,290
- Other monthly expenditures: $2,053
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,343
- Livability: 82
Lincoln, Nebraska
- Population 65 and over (%): 14.00%
- Median household income: $67,846
- Average rent: $1,1967
- Other monthly expenditures: $2,173
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,369
- Livability: 83
Arlington, Virginia
- Population 65 and over (%): 11.27%
- Median household income: $137,387
- Average rent: $2,480
- Other monthly expenditures: $2,153
- Monthly total cost of living: $4,634
- Livability: 86
Akron, Ohio
- Population 65 and over (%): 15.50%
- Median household income: $46,596
- Average rent: $1,067
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,740
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,807
- Livability: 80
Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Places I’d Retire If I Had $1,000,000
Austin, Texas
- Population 65 and over (%): 9.77%
- Median household income: $86,556
- Average rent: $1,710
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,898
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,608
- Livability: 83
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Population 65 and over (%): 11.44%
- Median household income: $78,631
- Average rent: $1,664
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,870
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,534
- Livability: 84
Overland Park, Kansas
- Population 65 and over (%): 16.14%
- Median household income: $100,876
- Average rent: $1,571
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,977
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,548
- Livability: 79
Des Moines, Iowa
- Population 65 and over (%): 12.45%
- Median household income: $62,378
- Average rent: $1,102
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,861
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,962
- Livability: 81
Discover More: Retired but Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors
Plano, Texas
- Population 65 and over (%): 13.67%
- Median household income: $105,679
- Average rent: $1,795
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,898
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,694
- Livability: 84
Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Population 65 and over (%): 14.72%
- Median household income: $58,233
- Average rent: $1,108
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,738
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,845
- Livability: 83
Gilbert, Arizona
- Population 65 and over (%): 10.25%
- Median household income: $115,179
- Average rent: $2,186
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,844
- Monthly total cost of living: $4,030
- Livability: 89
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Population 65 and over (%): 13,49%
- Median household income: $71,785
- Average rent: $1,156
- Other monthly expenditures: $1,833
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,989
- Livability: 84
More From GOBankingRates
- The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi in March 2024
- 10 Cars That Outlast the Average Vehicle
- This is One of the Best Ways to Boost Your Retirement Savings in 2024
- 6 Things You Should Never Do With Your Tax Refund (Do This Instead)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Best Cities for Retirees To Rent
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.