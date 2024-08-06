30 Analysts Have This To Say About SolarEdge Technologies

In the latest quarter, 30 analysts provided ratings for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 22 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 6 0 1 3M Ago 2 0 8 1 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.6, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 26.66% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $64.90.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of SolarEdge Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $60.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $27.00 $55.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $29.00 $25.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $31.00 $29.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $56.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $37.00 $37.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $71.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $62.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $25.00 $49.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $53.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $83.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $72.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $38.00 $58.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $59.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $59.00 $73.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $71.00 $71.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $81.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $56.00 $92.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $55.00 $75.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $84.00 $104.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $44.00 $54.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $58.00 $75.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $71.00 $83.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $71.00 $74.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $56.00 $73.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $55.00 $60.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $49.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SolarEdge Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SolarEdge Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into SolarEdge Technologies's Background

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

SolarEdge Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: SolarEdge Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -78.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -76.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SEDG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Northland Capital Markets Maintains Underperform Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SEDG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.