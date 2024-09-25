30 Analysts Have This To Say About Rivian Automotive

In the last three months, 30 analysts have published ratings on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 13 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 8 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.47, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 9.39%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $15.97.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Rivian Automotive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $14.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $10.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $14.00 $11.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $14.00 $11.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $10.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $10.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rivian Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Rivian Automotive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rivian Automotive analyst ratings.

Delving into Rivian Automotive's Background

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rivian Automotive

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -125.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

