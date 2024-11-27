30 Analysts Have This To Say About DoorDash

30 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 14 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 6 5 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $170.73, a high estimate of $211.00, and a low estimate of $142.00. This current average has increased by 14.2% from the previous average price target of $149.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DoorDash by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $211.00 $155.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $200.00 $170.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $161.00 $142.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $180.00 $140.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $120.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $165.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $177.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $160.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $155.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $137.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $150.00 $119.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $172.00 $168.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $180.00 $140.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $160.00 $125.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $180.00 $145.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $173.00 $162.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $180.00 $155.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $160.00 $143.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $173.00 $152.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $127.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Announces Overweight $177.00 - Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Outperform $155.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $160.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoorDash's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DoorDash

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoorDash showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.05% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DASH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.