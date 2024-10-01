30 Analysts Assess Lululemon Athletica: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 30 analysts shared their evaluations of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 8 7 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $320.83, a high estimate of $470.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.64%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Lululemon Athletica's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $314.00 $326.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $415.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $261.00 $263.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $250.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $382.00 $375.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $325.00 $350.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $326.00 $329.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $355.00 $440.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $324.00 $400.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $375.00 $420.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $350.00 $400.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $360.00 $470.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $329.00 $404.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $350.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $250.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $270.00 $300.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $370.00 $416.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $315.00 $385.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $286.00 $463.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $350.00 $470.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $400.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Buy $310.00 $415.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Maintains Underperform $220.00 $220.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $420.00 $447.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Maintains Outperform $470.00 $470.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $338.00 $457.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $300.00 $415.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Underperform $220.00 $240.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lululemon Athletica's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.

Get to Know Lululemon Athletica Better

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Financial Milestones: Lululemon Athletica's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Lululemon Athletica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

