3 Worst Florida Suburbs To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

The Florida housing market is just like its sunshine: Hot, hot, hot. But not all of Florida’s cities and suburbs are at the same level of “on fire” — in fact, some are downright chilly and you’d be smart to take a beat before you pack your flip flops and plan your move.

To get the full scoop, GOBankingRates spoke with real estate agents to find out where not to buy when it comes to Florida’s suburbs. Here are the three worst Florida suburbs to buy property in the next five years, according to real estate agents.

Miami Gardens and Miami Lakes, Florida

Chelsea Werner, global real estate advisor at ONE Sotheby’s, had some wise words to share about some of Florida’s flooding risks. “I would avoid inland suburbs that have low elevation and are susceptible to flooding like Miami Gardens and Miami Lakes,” she said.

These neighboring suburbs might be away from the beach, but their low-lying areas can still end up underwater when heavy rains hit — and they do hit fairly often in Florida during the rainy season. When they do, there can be serious property damage and sky-high insurance costs.

Werner added, “More and more people are going to want to purchase land in the suburbs of Florida as you will get more bang for your buck. Also, a lot of the suburbs are not in such precarious flood zones as some of the cities that are closer to the water, which helps with insurance.” But she was quick to point out that not all suburbs are created equal when it comes to flood risk.

Ruskin, Florida and Other Too-Remote Rural Areas

While the idea of a quiet, spacious property might sound tempting, Werner doesn’t think you should stray too far off the beaten path — Ruskin is a prime example. “I would avoid suburbs that are too remote and rural so you aren’t able to enjoy any of the benefits that living in a major city would provide,” she shared. “You lose the personal benefits and the resale value will never be as high.”

Yes, you might have acres of land, but if you’re far away from the nearest grocery store or hospital, that’s going to get old real quick. Not to mention, when it comes time to sell, you might find that not everyone is keen on that “middle of nowhere” lifestyle. The key is finding that sweet spot between space and convenience.

Largo, Florida

Omer Reiner, seasoned Florida real estate investor and president of FL Cash Home Buyers, LLC, brought our attention to Largo, a suburb near Tampa. At first glance, Largo might seem like a slice of paradise, but Reiner points out some storm clouds on the horizon — literally.

“Largo can be a beautiful place, but its vulnerability to hurricanes is something to consider,” Reiner explained. “Being in a well-worn storm path means that homeowners insurance is likely to be a higher expense than in other areas of the state that are a bit more insulated.”

Reiner also points out another downside of Largo: “According to the site areavibes.com, Largo has a crime rate that is 14% higher than the nation’s average, with property crime 17% higher than the rest of the country.”

There May Still Be a Bright Future in Florida

Both Werner and Reiner stressed that it’s not all doom and gloom in the Sunshine State — you just have to do your due diligence.

“For the most part, Florida cities and suburbs all have good aspects and not-so-good aspects,” Reiner shared. The key is to weigh these factors carefully before making a decision.

The two agents advised that you should look for suburbs that strike a balance — not too close to flood-prone coastal areas, but not so far out that you lose access to city amenities. And of course, always check the flood maps and crime statistics. When you do all that, your perfect Florida suburb is waiting for you — make sure you don’t forget the sunscreen.

