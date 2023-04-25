3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

High-growth companies often perform well in a bull market and investors flock to them. In a bear market, investors tend to load up on players they view as the safest -- for example, healthcare stocks and dividend stocks. But there are some stocks you'll feel like buying no matter what the market environment.

That's because these companies generally are able to grow earnings over time and in most market situations. They've proven themselves -- and offer you solid prospects down the road too. These players also often reward investors with dividend payments and share buybacks. Ready to get in on some of these winning stocks? Let's check out three to buy now.

1. AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has increased revenue into the billions of dollars thanks to its blockbuster portfolio of drugs in immunology, neuroscience, aesthetics, and more. The company actually commercializes one of the world's top-selling drugs -- immunology drug Humira, which brought in more than $20 billion in peak annual revenue back in 2021.

The bad news is Humira is losing exclusivity, and therefore its revenue is on the decline. But the good news more than compensates: AbbVie forecasts its newer immunology drugs, Rinvoq and Skyrizi, together will generate more than $21 billion in revenue in 2027. Investors will have to be a bit patient, but it's clear AbbVie's growth is far from over.

AbbVie also can count on other products. For example, it commercializes two of the world's top aesthetics brands -- the Botox wrinkle treatment and Juvederm filler products. And AbbVie is set to become the world's No. 1 pharmaceutical company by prescription drug market share in 2026, according to Evaluate data.

On top of this, the company pays an annual dividend of $5.92 per share at a yield of 3.65% and has made raising its dividend a priority. So, with AbbVie, you'll get growth and passive income.

2. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is the worldwide leader in robotic surgery. The company earns billions of dollars from selling and leasing its robotic systems, selling accessories used for each procedure, and from contracts to service the machines.

In fact, Intuitive actually makes the lion's share of its revenue through accessories sales. This is very positive because it offers Intuitive recurrent revenue linked to the sales or leasing of every robot. Intuitive has recently repurchased shares, a sign of confidence in its business.

Intuitive faces rivals, such as Medtronic, but I don't expect Intuitive to give up its leadership any time soon -- for two reasons. First of all, most surgeons train on Intuitive's flagship da Vinci system. They're likely to prefer a system they know well. Second, since robots are million-dollar platforms, hospitals probably won't switch from system to system on a whim.

Intuitive has recently faced challenges such as negative currency exchanges and rising materials prices. But, even in this context, the company's overall sales and accessories sales have increased in the double-digits. Whether the market is rising or falling, patients still need their surgical procedures. So Intuitive usually can deliver growth in just about any situation.

3. Home Depot

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has increased earnings and return on invested capital over time. The world's biggest home improvement retailer has won over both professionals and the do-it-yourself crowd.

And even in an environment of supply chain troubles and rising inflation, Home Depot has managed to keep growth going. Last year, sales rose 4.1% and diluted earnings per share climbed 7.5%. This is on top of the $40 billion in sales growth Home Depot delivered over the two previous years.

Home Depot does predict flat sales growth for the 2023 full year. But this dip in demand for home improvement looks like a small pause in a solid long-term story. "The long-term underpinnings of our market remains strong," CEO Ted Decker said during the most recent earnings call.

It's important to remember Home Depot has invested to secure its long-term story. It's improved its online platform, for example, and that's bearing fruit -- with online sales rising 4% in the fourth quarter year over year.

You'll also like Home Depot for its dividend. The company pays $8.36 per share annually at a yield of 2.80%. No matter what the market is doing, you'll appreciate this extra income. And Home Depot has positioned itself to deliver earnings growth and share performance over the long haul too.

