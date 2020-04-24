3 Winning Mutual Funds From the Invesco Portfolio

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd had preliminary assets under management of $1,176.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2020. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco World Bond Factor Fund Class A AUBAX aims for total return, which consists of current income and capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities, derivatives and other instruments whose economic characteristics are similar to such securities. The non-diversified fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alike. AUBAX has five-year annualized returns of 2.9%.

AUBAX has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared with the category average of 0.96%.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund Class A LCEAX seeks long-term capital appreciation current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. It may also invest in securities of non-U.S. companies. LCEAX has returned 1.5% over the past three years.

Meggan M. Walsh is one of the fund managers of LCEAX since 2002.

Invesco Summit Fund Class A ASMMX invests in equities of companies irrespective of their market capitalization. ASMMX invests in companies that are believed to have impressive growth prospects. ASMMX avoids companies that derive earnings from sectors including alcohol, tobacco and gambling. ASMMX may also invest a maximum of 25% of its assets in companies located abroad. ASMMX has returned 8.7% in the last five years.

As of the end of December 2019, ASMMX held 113 issues, with 8.14% of its total assets invested in Amazon.com Inc.

