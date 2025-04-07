3 Wilmington Trust Mutual Funds for Long-Term Gains

Wilmington Trust, founded on July 8, 1903, is part of M&T Bank and offers mutual funds that invest in equities, fixed-income and alternatives. These funds are designed to meet different investment goals like capital appreciation, income and diversification. Wilmington Trust uses a disciplined investment approach that combines portfolio management and risk assessment. This investment philosophy makes Wilmington Trust a good investment choice.

We have chosen three Wilmington Trust mutual funds — Wilmington International WINAX, Wilmington Global Alpha Equities WRAAX and Wilmington Enhanced Div Inc Strat WDIAX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Wilmington International fund invests its assets in a diversified mix of foreign securities, including those located in emerging markets.

Matthew D. Glaser has been the lead manager of WINAX since March 15, 2016. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies such as iShares MSCI India ETF (3.8%), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (3.7%) and Novartis AG (1.7%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

WINAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 3.5% and 6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.08%. WINAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Wilmington Global Alpha Equities fund invests most of the fund's assets in equity securities. WRAAX advisors also invest in non-U.S. equities, including those in or traded on emerging markets.

Jordan Strauss has been the lead manager of WRAAX since Feb. 6, 2015. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies such as Microsoft Corp (2.4%), Apple Inc. (2.4%) and NVIDIA Corp (1.8%) as of Oct. 30, 2024.

WRAAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.49%. WRAAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Wilmington Enhanced Div Inc Strat fund invests most of its assets in dividend-yielding U.S. large-cap stocks, targeting twice the S&P 500 yield, with lower volatility and long-term capital growth.

Andrew H. Hopkins has been the lead manager of WDIAX since Dec. 31, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.7%), Bank of America Corp (4.1%) and Broadcom Inc. (4%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

WDIAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 8.6% and 9.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75%. WDIAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (WRAAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (WDIAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (WINAX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.