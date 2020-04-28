3 Wells Fargo Mutual Funds to Buy Today

Wells Fargo, the owner of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds brand, is one of the four largest banks in the United States with a legacy spanning 150 years in the financial services sector. Wells Fargo had over $503 billion in assets as of Sep 30, 2019, which includes $91.5 billion from Galliard Capital Management. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds diversifies its assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories. These include both domestic and foreign funds, asset allocation funds and fixed-income funds.

In 2010, the boards of trustees of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds and Evergreen Funds had approved the merger of the fund families to create a new fund lineup under the brand name Wells Fargo Advantage Funds. The Wells Fargo fund family claims that “each fund is guided by a premier investment team chosen for its focused attention to a particular investment style. There's a fund to meet the investment goals and risk tolerance of almost any investment portfolio.”

Below we share with you three top-ranked Wells Fargo Advantage Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Wells Fargo Precious Metals Fund - Class A EKWAX invests the majority of its assets in investments related to previous metals. The non-diversified fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alike. EKWAX seeks long-term capital appreciation. EKWAX has returned 4.6% in the past five years.

As of the end of February 2020, EKWAX held 34 issues with 11.31% of its assets invested in Newmont Corp.

Wells Fargo Disciplined U.S. Core Fund - Class A EVSAX invests a large share of its assets in equity securities issued by large-cap domestic companies. These firms must have market capitalization similar to those included on the S&P 500. The fund may also utilize futures to increase returns and reduce risk. EVSAX has five-year annualized returns of 3%.

Justin P. Carr has been one of the fund managers of EVSAX since 2017.

Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund - Class R6 WFPRX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies usually similar to those on the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase. WFPRX has five-year annualized returns of 0.5%.

WFPRX has an expense ratio of 0.72% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Wells Fargo Advantage Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

