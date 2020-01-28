3 Wells Fargo Advantage Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds managed more than $503 billion of assets as of Sep 30, 2019, from diverse mutual fund categories. The fund family manages a wide variety of mutual funds, from domestic and foreign funds to money market funds, asset allocation funds and fixed-income funds. The Wells Fargo Fund family claims that it offers “funds in every key category, each guided by professional investment teams that have been chosen because of their proven, time-tested strategies.”

Additionally, the owner of the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds brand, Wells Fargo, is one of the top four banks in the United States which has been maintaining its standard in the financial services sector for more than 150 years. It is a highly diversified financial services company with operations not limited to the domestic market.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Wells Fargo Advantage Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Wells Fargo Advantage Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds.

Wells Fargo Utility and Telecommunications Fund - Class A EVUAX invests heavily in common and preferred stocks and investment-grade debt securities of utilities and telecom service providers. EVUAX also invests around 35% of its assets in convertible debentures of utilities and telecom companies. EVUAX has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%.

As of November 2019, EVUAX held 33 issues with 8.17% of its assets invested in Eversource Energy.

Wells Fargo International Bond Fund - Class R6 ESIRX aims for total return. The fund invests majority of its assets in foreign debt securities. These may comprise obligations of governments, corporate bodies or supranational agencies, spread across a range of currencies. ESIRX has three-year annualized returns of 4.8%.

Michael Lee has been one of the fund managers of ESIRX since 1993.

Wells Fargo CoreBuilder Shares Series M WFCMX seeks maximization of returns through growth of income and capital. WFCMX invests more than 60% of its assets in municipal securities, which offer federal income tax exempted interest WFCMX has three-year annualized returns of 6%.

WFCMX has an expense ratio of 0.00% compared with the category average of 0.76%.

