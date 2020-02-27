3 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Wells Fargo, the owner of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds brand, is one of the four largest banks in the United States with a legacy spanning 150 years in the financial services sector. Wells Fargo had over $503 billion in assets as of Sep 30, 2019, which includes $91.5 billion from Galliard Capital Management. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds diversifies its assets across a wide range of mutual fund categories. These include both domestic and foreign funds, asset allocation funds and fixed-income funds.

In 2010, the boards of trustees of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds and Evergreen Funds had approved the merger of the fund families to create a new fund lineup under the brand name Wells Fargo Advantage Funds. The Wells Fargo fund family claims that “each fund is guided by a premier investment team chosen for its focused attention to a particular investment style. There's a fund to meet the investment goals and risk tolerance of almost any investment portfolio.”

Below we share with you three top-ranked Wells Fargo Advantage Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Funds.

Wells Fargo International Bond Fund - Class R6 ESIRX aims for total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in foreign debt securities. These may comprise obligations of governments, corporate bodies or supranational agencies, spread across a range of currencies. ESIRX has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%.

Michael Lee has been one of the fund managers of ESIRX since 1993.

Wells Fargo Index Asset Allocation Fund - Class A SFAAX seeks appreciation of capital as well as current income in the long run. The fund invests approximately four-fifths of its assets in equity as well as fixed income securities, which replicate the holdings and weightings of companies that constitute the S&P 500 Index and Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index. SFAAX has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%.

As of the end of December 2019, SFAAX held 757 issues with 2.52% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund - Class R6 WFPRX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of medium capitalization companies. These companies usually have market capitalizations similar to those on the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase. WFPRX has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%.

WFPRX has an expense ratio of 0.72% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

