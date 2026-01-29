3 Wealth-Building Vanguard ETFs to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2026

Key Points

With a portfolio of solid, low-cost index funds, you might be surprised at how much wealth you can build.

Vanguard ETFs are excellent low-fee products and there are many to choose from.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard International High Dividend ETF are three great wealth builders.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

As Warren Buffett has said, it isn't necessary to do extraordinary things in investing to achieve extraordinary results. While it's completely possible to produce superior returns with a portfolio of individual stocks, there are effective ways to invest that aren't quite as hands-on.

In fact, you might be surprised at the wealth-building potential of low-cost index funds, specifically those offered by index fund pioneer Vanguard. Here are three in particular that could be smart additions to your portfolio now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

3 wealth-building Vanguard ETFs to buy now

To be sure, there are dozens of excellent Vanguard ETFs, but here are three that could be excellent wealth-building additions to your portfolio:

What kind of returns should you expect?

To be clear, as with any stock-based investment, returns from these ETFs can vary dramatically from year to year. But over the long term, consider their average annualized returns:

Vanguard Total Stock Market (since May 2001): 9.21% annualized

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (since April 2006): 9.99% annualized

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield (Since Feb. 2016): 10.61% annualized

Here's what this means to you. This is an overall average annual return of just under 10%. Although past performance doesn't guarantee future returns, if you were to invest just $500 per month at this rate of return, you'd have a million-dollar portfolio after 30 years.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Nestlé. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.