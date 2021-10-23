3 Ways to Save Up for a Black Friday Shopping Spree

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to holiday sales, Black Friday isn't necessarily the be all and end all. There are plenty of good deals to be had ahead of Black Friday, and often, there are sales in the weeks that follow.

Still, there's no arguing the temptation to shop on Black Friday can be strong. The last thing you want to do though is drive yourself into credit card debt while stocking up on deals. Here's how to save up for a Black Friday shopping spree.

1. Cut back on some spending

Chances are, there are some things you spend money on each month that aren't essentials. And to be clear, there's nothing wrong with indulging here and there. But if you want to boost your Black Friday cash reserves, you may need to cut back on spending temporarily. That could mean pledging not to dine out for a number of weeks or canceling your cable plan for a couple of months.

2. Get a side hustle before Black Friday

You may not have too many expenses you can or want to cut back on, but that doesn't mean you're out of luck in terms of scrounging up cash. If you're willing to take on a side gig temporarily, you might boost your bank account balance in time to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

What sort of side hustle should you pursue? It depends on your schedule and savings goals. If you need flexibility but also want to pad your bank account nicely, consider driving for a ride-hailing service. That way, you can take on as many hours as you want.

Another option is to see if any local businesses need extra help in the weeks leading up to the holidays. Chances are, they will. Plus, right now, there are some industries that are struggling to hire, like restaurants, so there may be an opportunity to pick up some evening or weekend shifts.

3. Have a yard sale

Hopefully, you'll get your share of gifts this holiday season. If you have a yard sale in advance, you'll not only free up space at home to store those new items, but also, potentially score some cash that can go toward your Black Friday purchases.

Of course, if you really want to host a successful yard sale, you'll need to advertise. That could mean posting messages on your town social media page or going old school and putting flyers up in the neighborhood.

Another good bet is to team up with neighbors and have a group yard sale to attract more crowds. Plus, if your neighbors tell their friends to show up, you'll have more potential customers.

Be prepared

It's easy to tell yourself that you won't shop on Black Friday, or that you won't shop a lot. The reality is that on a day when that many deals hit you in the face, it can be difficult to show restraint.

It's a good idea to set up a Black Friday shopping budget to avoid landing in debt. The more cash you manage to save up in advance, the greater your chances of being able to make the most of those deals without ending up in a financial hole.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.