3 Ways to Save More at Walmart in 2023

There's a reason consumers on a budget often flock to Walmart for everything from holiday gifts to everyday shopping. Not only does Walmart offer a vast selection of products, but it also tends to offer competitive prices on the items it sells.

If you do a lot of shopping at Walmart, or if you plan to in 2023, then you should know there are different ways you can eke out even more savings. Here's how to spend less -- and save more -- in the new year.

1. Take advantage of price matching

Like many major retailers, Walmart doesn't shy away from price matching. If you buy something at Walmart and see it on sale a week later, don't assume you're stuck with that higher price, even if you're no longer able to return the item in question. Just head over to Walmart with your receipt, and you may be eligible for a price match with no hassle.

2. Stick to Walmart brands

You'll find a host of recognizable brands when you walk the aisles at Walmart. But if your goal is to enjoy added savings, you may want to stick to Walmart brands. Grocery items labeled Great Value, for example, are those that fall under the Walmart brand, and you'll commonly pay a lot less for staples like dried goods and snacks with that label.

3. Sign up for Walmart+

If you only shop at Walmart on occasion, then a Walmart+ membership may not be so economical for you. But if you shop there often and tend to put in a lot of online orders, then it may be worth it to sign up for Walmart+ despite the cost involved.

With Walmart+, you get free shipping on any order. There's no minimum to meet. Plus, you can earn rewards on eligible purchases and redeem them to save money on future purchases, the same way you can earn rewards on a credit card and redeem them later for things like gift cards or cash back.

Plus, Walmart+ members can save up to $0.10 per gallon on gasoline across a wide network of gas stations. If you drive a lot, the savings there can really add up.

You will be looking at $12.95 a month to join Walmart+. But if you're willing to pay for a full year of the service upfront, it'll cost you just $98.

Furthermore, if you're on the fence about Walmart+, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and see how useful it is for you. If you find that it doesn't save you as much money as you would've hoped for, all you need to do is cancel, and your credit card won't be charged. But you may find that hanging onto Walmart+ allows you to enjoy a world of savings throughout the year.

Get ready to enjoy big savings

The simple act of choosing Walmart over another retailer could be enough to save you money on things like food, household supplies, and apparel. But if you employ these tips, you might manage to squeeze out even more savings in the course of 2023. And since we're starting off the year with still-high inflation levels, that's very important.

