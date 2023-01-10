3 Ways to Save Money at Home Depot

I don't think I ever set foot in a Home Depot store until I actually became a homeowner. But since buying a house, I've taken many a trip to my local Home Depot for a variety of reasons, from picking out paint colors to helping my husband round up supplies for a repair job.

Now in the course of the past 13 years or so, I've racked up a pretty hefty credit card tab on Home Depot purchases. But whether you're a new homeowner or a seasoned one, there are steps you can take to spend less money at Home Depot -- and reap more savings. Here are a few tactics to employ.

In our house, we have a room in our basement that's dedicated to my husband's tools. Some of those are things he uses regularly. Others have probably not been touched in several years.

As such, a few years ago, I made a rule -- we would only buy tools from Home Depot (or any store, for that matter) after crunching the numbers and making sure that was the most economical route. And you may want to do the same.

Generally speaking, you can save money at Home Depot by renting tools you only expect to use for a single project. Not only might you spend less, but you also won't have to worry about finding space for yet another tool.

That said, in some cases, the opposite can be true -- it can be more cost-effective to purchase a tool rather than rent it repeatedly. You'll need to think carefully about your needs and anticipated usage when making that call.

2. See if your purchase is eligible for a rebate

Some of the things you buy at Home Depot may render you eligible for a rebate. And there's an easy way to know.

Home Depot has a rebate center you can access that will tell you whether you're due money back. As a general rule, though, make sure to keep your receipts in case you need to submit them for rebate purposes.

3. Research your home improvements and repairs so you get the right materials from the start

It's a running joke (and not such a funny one) that every time my husband goes to Home Depot, it ultimately results in at least one follow-up trip due to buying the wrong items. If you want to save money at Home Depot, take a little time to figure out exactly what you need for your upcoming home improvement or repair job so you buy the right things from the start.

While you can sometimes return an item to Home Depot that turns out to be the wrong one, that's not always the case. And getting your list right from the start could be a huge money-saver. Plus, not having to make a second (or third, fourth, or fifth) trip to Home Depot could save you money on gas costs.

When you own a home, you may find that Home Depot becomes a regular shopping destination. Use these tips to slash your Home Depot spending and free up more money for the many other costs that come along with being a homeowner.

