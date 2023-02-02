3 Ways to Pull Off a Romantic Yet Frugal Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. And if you haven't started planning for it already, well, you'd better get moving.

But if money is tight, which is the case for a lot of people right now due to inflation, then you may be dreading Valentine's Day more than looking forward to it. After all, there's a lot of pressure to spend money -- money you might prefer to keep in your savings account instead.

Plus, a lot of people are still grappling with leftover credit card debt from the holidays. If that's the boat you're in, then you may not want to plunk down a chunk of money to go out to an overpriced dinner and spring for another gift when you recently busted your budget on Christmas gifts.

It's estimated that consumers will spend a whopping $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation. And all told, consumers intend to spend an average of $192.80 individually. If that doesn't work for your budget, here are other ways you can celebrate your loved one -- without breaking the bank.

1. Cook a multi-course meal at home

If you make a dinner reservation for Valentine’s Day, you'll probably be looking at an inflated, pre-set menu that leaves you spending much more than you normally would on a night out. Rather than go that route, cook a fabulous meal at home. Spring for higher-quality ingredients than you'd normally buy and prepare extra courses so it feels like an event more than a regular meal at your dining room table.

And don't forget the ambiance. Light candles and bust out the nice tablecloth you use for special occasions. Your loved one is apt to appreciate your effort.

2. Make your own candy

It's common to give out heart-shaped chocolates and other fine sweets on Valentine’s Day. But guess what? For just a few dollars, you can purchase your own heart-shaped silicone candy molds online. From there, it's a matter of buying some decent chocolate, melting it down, pouring it into those molds, and letting your tray sit in the fridge for a few hours. All told, you could give the gift of heart-shaped chocolate for half the price you'd pay at a fancy chocolate shop.

3. Give a gift from the heart

Springing for jewelry on Valentine’s Day might really be a stretch for you. Instead of going that route, make your partner something they'll appreciate. Write them a poem or song, or find a great photo from your last vacation and put it in a frame. There are plenty of homemade gifts you can make that won't cost a fortune while still meaning a lot.

Some people aren't fans of Valentine’s Day and skip it altogether. But if that won't fly with your partner, it's probably not worth the fight. That doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to spending more money than you're comfortable with, though. Instead, get creative at home to pull off a Valentine’s Day your loved one will remember for a long time.

