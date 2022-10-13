3 Ways to Pull Off a Fun Halloween on the Cheap

When we think about the different holidays we might spend a lot of money on, Halloween may not necessarily top your list. Rather, you may find that your credit card tab is much higher during Christmas given that you're paying for gifts on top of things like decor and food.

But Halloween can be expensive in its own right. That especially holds true this year.

Inflation has been driving the cost of just about everything upward, and this year, consumers could end up spending more on everything from candy to costumes to the inflatable pumpkins they put up in their front yards. If you're in a situation where you need to cut back on spending due to inflation, here are some tips for pulling off an awesome Halloween regardless.

1. Make your own costumes -- or get hand-me-downs

Halloween costumes can be extremely expensive. And unlike splurging on a holiday outfit, which your kids might conceivably get to wear several times during the year, chances are, their Halloween costumes will only get worn once. That's why it doesn't pay to spend a lot of money on a costume -- not when you can get creative and make your own.

Of course, not everyone is the crafty type, and that's understandable. So if you don't want to make your own Halloween costumes, reach out to your neighbors or social network and ask for hand-me-downs. If you live in an area where there are lots of children, chances are, someone no longer has a need for last year's costume and will be happy to pass it along to you.

2. Buy your candy in bulk

Halloween candy tends to go on sale at the supermarket in October, so you might manage to scoop some up at a discount. But if you're expecting several dozen trick-or-treaters and you hate the thought of running out, consider loading up on candy at your local Costco or Sam's Club. You may be surprised at how little you're paying per unit of fun-sized candy if you purchase a bulk bag.

3. Buy pumpkins at a no-frills farm

Many families love the idea of going pumpkin-picking. But if your goal is simply to procure a pumpkin to carve or put out for decoration, don't pay a premium for the pumpkin-picking experience.

Farms that offer hayrides and other such classic fall activities tend to charge a lot more per pound for pumpkins than what you need to pay. So instead of forking over $5 a person for a tractor to take you out to a field and then extra money on top of that to select a pumpkin from that field, find your closest no-frills farm and buy your pumpkins there instead.

It's natural to want to enjoy Halloween to the fullest -- especially if you have young children at home who are really into the holiday. And you don't have to spend a ton of money to make this year's Halloween an event your kids will remember for a really long time.

