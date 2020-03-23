3 Ways To Protect Yourself In A Bear Market

We are in a bear market. There's no question about it. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday closing down 913.21 points, or more than 4%, the Blue Chip index is now 35% below its all-time high level from February. It plunged more than 17% plunge last week — its biggest one-week fall since October 2008. Investors are selling first (indiscriminately) and asking questions later.

Bear markets are a natural part of market cycles. They can be hard to anticipate, but are a fact of life. While it’s hard to know how long they will last or how severely they will impact stock prices, you survive them. This current one is due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, which has caused an unprecedented complete stoppage of global economic activity.

Prolonged lockdowns can potentially lead to several major corporations defaulting on their obligations. The pandemic has already sparked lockdowns in several countries. The S&P 500, which is off 32% below its high, fell 4.3% to 2,304.92, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed about 4% lower. As with the Dow, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are more than 30% below their highs. While investors want to know what to do, It's equally important to know what not to do.

While many analysts will want to proclaim the bottom (or the “peak selling period”), no one knows for sure what the market will do today, next month or over the course of the year. Trying to time the bottom is an exercise in futility. With a recession now imminent, I’ve shifted my investment strategy from one that was growth-oriented at the height of the bull market to a more cautious approach that can profit in a recession, if not to help preserve capital.

No. 1 - “If you can't stand the heat”

First things first: focus on your investment time horizon as well as on your tolerance for losses. If the downturns in the market keeps you awake and/or makes you afraid to check your brokerage app during the day, you probably shouldn’t be in the market. If you are, you should re-assess whether you have the time horizon needed to recover from losses of bear market proportions — at least 30%. If you fall into this category, you should look to sell each market rally, using any market bounce as an opportunity to lighten your holdings and raise cash.

No. 2 - “Is that all you got?”

“Be greedy when others are fearful,” said Warrant Buffett. And bear markets are born of fear. The Berkshire CEO understands one fundamental truth: stocks rise over the long haul. While it's hard to imagine today, the S&P 500 index could very well double where it is today. For some context, the S&P rose five-fold from when it bottomed out in March 2009 at around 666 to where it peaked this past February at more than 3300. Betting on similar gains is how investors with a longer-term horizon can build their wealth. When stocks fall, at the rate they are currently, these investors are salivating, thinking about ways to increase their stock positions.

No. 3 - "Only fools rush in"

There are people who are on the sidelines who have never invested before, but are unsure if this is the right time. My advice to you is this, don’t rush in too fast. Remember, before the Dow was down 35% from its high, it first had to fall 5%, 10%, 15%, and so on. As I said above, this is not about finding the bottom. Chances are, prices will likely fall from here. My approach would be to come up with an entry plan - one that will allow you to dollar cost average up or down. Invest in the market periodically, but use a decline or increase threshold to determine when to buy.

Bottom Line

Investors can do quite well during bear markets when many others are suffering major portfolio losses. The best place to ride out the present selloff is with high-quality companies, those with strong balance sheets and earnings you can depend on. Investors can also shied themselves by owning companies in defensive groups such as healthcare and utilities that pay above-average yields. Ultimately, how you should react to any downturn depends primarily on your investment time horizon and on your risk tolerance.

