3 Ways to Help You Claim the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit

The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit right now is $1,907. But that's less than half of the maximum monthly benefit of $4,873.

If you're still working, you don't have to settle for average. Here are three ways to help you claim the maximum possible Social Security benefit.

1. Work at least 35 years

Let's start with the easiest thing you can do. It's also arguably the most important one. You simply need to work for at least 35 years.

Why is this important? The Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates retirement benefits using a relatively complicated formula. The agency's first step in this calculation, though, is to review an individual's earnings history. The SSA then uses the 35 years with the highest earnings to determine the benefits to be paid.

If you don't have 35 years of earnings history, your monthly retirement benefit will automatically be lower than it would otherwise be. It's also critical that you've worked for at least 35 years in jobs that are eligible for Social Security benefits. For example, railroad workers and some state and local government employees have their own pension systems and don't participate in Social Security.

2. Contribute the maximum amount to Social Security

The next way to help improve your chances of claiming the maximum Social Security benefit possible isn't so easy. You'll need to contribute the maximum amount to Social Security during those 35 working years.

Your retirement benefits are based on how much you've contributed to Social Security. The only way you'll receive the maximum benefit is if you've put in the maximum amount through the years.

Just how much would you have to make to reach the maximum contribution? It changes each year. The following table shows the maximum earnings thresholds since 1973:

Year Earnings Year Earnings 1973 $10,800 1999 $72,600 1974 $13,200 2000 $76,200 1975 $14,100 2001 $80,400 1976 $15,300 2002 $84,900 1977 $16,500 2003 $87,000 1978 $17,700 2004 $87,900 1979 $22,900 2005 $90,000 1980 $25,900 2006 $94,200 1981 $29,700 2007 $97,500 1982 $32,400 2008 $102,000 1983 $35,700 2009 $106,800 1984 $37,800 2010 $106,800 1985 $39,600 2011 $106,800 1986 $42,000 2012 $110,100 1987 $43,800 2013 $113,700 1988 $45,000 2014 $117,000 1989 $48,000 2015 $118,500 1990 $51,300 2016 $118,500 1991 $53,400 2017 $127,200 1992 $55,500 2018 $128,400 1993 $57,600 2019 $132,900 1994 $60,600 2020 $137,700 1995 $61,200 2021 $142,800 1996 $62,700 2022 $147,000 1997 $65,400 2023 $160,200 1998 $68,400 2024 $168,600

3. Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security benefits

There's also one more thing you can do to try to receive the maximum possible retirement benefit. Don't just hold off until your full retirement age (FRA) to collect benefits; wait until you reach age 70 to do so.

For every month you delay claiming retirement benefits past your FRA, the SSA will increase your benefit -- until you turn 70. Anyone born in 1943 or later will receive an additional two-thirds of 1% per month. That adds up to 8% per year, or 24% if you delay until age 70.

Could waiting until 70 be a bad financial move? Sure, if you don't live long enough for the extra monthly benefits to outweigh the period when you could have received benefits but didn't. However, an analysis conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2022 found that more than 90% of Americans would receive greater lifetime benefits if they delayed claiming Social Security until age 70.

Not an easy goal to achieve

Admittedly, receiving the maximum possible Social Security retirement benefit isn't an easy goal to achieve. Most people don't contribute the maximum amount to Social Security throughout their careers. Many choose to retire before age 70. Some don't work the 35 years required.

Even if you don't get the maximum benefit, though, following these three steps can help boost your retirement benefits. Reaching the maximum is difficult, but beating the average won't be for many people.

