3 Ways to Get More Value Out of Your Hulu Subscription

These days, a lot of people are dumping cable due to the cost. If you're trying to cut back on spending and boost your savings, then you may have already cut the cord with cable and replaced it with a streaming service like Hulu.

The base price for Hulu is $6.99 a month. That gives you access to Hulu's streaming library, which contains thousands of TV episodes and movies.

However, if you're the type who hates commercials, then Hulu's base offering probably won't work for you. If you want an ad-free experience (and really, who could blame you?), you'll need to spend $12.99 a month. However, that's a pretty reasonable price point when you compare it to competing streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max.

While you can access plenty of awesome content out of Hulu for either $6.99 or $12.99 a month, you may want to upgrade your service to get even more out of it. Here are three options worth considering.

1. Bundle it with another service

For just $13.99 a month, you can bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ and get access to all three services. And if you're wondering what ESPN+ might do for you, consider this: ESPN+ has exclusive access to certain sporting events during the year, so even if you pay for cable, you might occasionally get blocked from watching your favorite team. To see those blacked out games, you'll need to fork over the money for ESPN+, but if you're bundling with Hulu, it's more affordable.

That said, the $13.99 price point for the bundle will subject you to ads. If you want to go ad-free, you'll need to pay $19.99 a month.

2. Add live TV and cancel your cable plan

Cable can be quite expensive, but the benefit of having it is getting access to live TV. Well, you can get that with Hulu, too. When you add live TV, you get access to over 75 channels you can watch at home or on the go.

If you don't care about Disney+ and ESPN+, you can sign up for Hulu and Live TV for $69.99 a month. If you want those two services as well, you'll pay $75.99 a month.

Plus, with Live TV, you'll get access to cloud DVR storage. That will make it even easier to access and watch your favorite content when you want to.

3. Upgrade to unlimited screens and split the cost with a friend

For $9.99 a month, you can upgrade your Hulu subscription to unlimited screens, which opens the door to sharing a plan with a friend. If you're on a budget in 2022, that could be a cost-effective way to secure a steady stream of content.

That said, while this upgrade will let you stream content on an unlimited number of devices at the same time, they have to be part of your home network. But if you don't mind accessing content from your phone, you can split a subscription and stream on up to three mobile devices simultaneously.

Hulu is a popular service, and one you might get good use out of even without these hacks. But it pays to consider the above options to really make the most of your subscription.

