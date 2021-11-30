3 Ways To Embrace Conscious Gifting This Year

Americans are ready to spend big this holiday season. The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts holiday sales to reach as much as $859 billion during November and December, from a previous high of $777 billion last year.

But behind those dollars are many people who wonder if there’s a better way to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones than by embracing mass consumerism.

Gift giving has always been a characteristic of the season. But the emergence of Black Friday in the 1950s, when the American middle class was growing and average households had newfound disposable income to spend, helped shift the holiday emphasis from spending time with family to consumption.

The chaos of holiday shopping, earmarked by bad shopper behavior and endless chasing of deals that are anything but, can push people to a tipping point.

If you’re feeling burned out by the consumerism of the holiday season, consider conscious gifting instead.

What is Conscious Gifting?

Conscious gift giving focuses on meaningful spending that supports causes you and your gift recipients care about. It can also entail giving thoughtful gifts which will last a long time or fill a purpose in someone’s life, rather than buying the newest and coolest gadgets. It can be a way to alleviate the pressure to get hot-list items for your kids, or to buy something new that will eventually end up in a dumpster.

Here are four ways to be a conscious shopper this holiday season.

1. Support Small Businesses

While shopping behemoths like Amazon saw record-breaking sales during the pandemic, it’s taking longer for small businesses to recover.

A May analysis by the World Economic Forum found 34% of small businesses were closed compared to January 2020. But there’s been a spike in business applications—so there are plenty of budding enterprises that could use our support.

There are national campaigns dedicated to encouraging people to buy from small businesses, such as American Express’ Small Business Saturday, which occurs each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Consumers reported spending nearly $140 billion on Small Business Saturday since the campaign began.

You don’t need an American Express card to participate, and you don’t need to limit shopping small to just one day of the year. American Express has a map where you can enter your city or ZIP code to find small businesses near you. There’s also a hashtag, #ShopSmall, that can help you find small businesses while scrolling on social media.

Some communities also host their own weekend markets, where you can support local artisans and farmers. Some YMCAs, for example, host weekend farmers’ markets.

Check your local community center or join neighborhood Facebook groups to discover markets happening near you.

2. Buy Sustainable Gifts

As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, some people are starting to shift their buying preferences to sustainable and environmentally responsible products. You may also want to apply this mindset to gift giving.

To identify a business as sustainable, eco-friendly or other types of ethical pledges, look for reputable certifications including certified B Corporations, Fair Trade certified and the Global Organic Textile Standard.

However, be aware there are companies that claim to be eco-friendly—but instead are just greenwashing.

Greenwashing refers to a company providing misleading information to persuade customers that their products are environmentally friendly, when they can in fact be the exact opposite. It isn’t a new phenomenon; according to the Guardian, oil companies were running misleading advertising campaigns about their environmentalism in the 1980s.

Major brands, including Zara, Uniqlo and Nestlé have all been accused of greenwashing, including by government consumer authorities.

It’s not always easy to determine if a company is greenwashing. Companies may provide their own sustainability report with claims of how they’re environmentally friendly, but there is little regulation of these reports and they can include empty marketing jargon that’s full of vague statements, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Some companies will also include credentials on their labels that claim their products are “eco-friendly” or “fair trade.” It’s important to do research on the groups behind the accreditation—if they’re industry-sponsored, that can be a strong indicator that they may not follow strict standards or enforcement of qualifying criteria.

3. Make a Donation

If you want to completely skip giving material items as gifts, consider making a donation to a charity of choice on the recipient’s behalf.

There are thousands of charities out there, but technology has made it easier to find ones that maximize the impact of donations they receive.

Charity Navigator, for example, evaluates charities based on their financial health, accountability and transparency. The organizations are given a rating based on a scale of four stars to help you determine ones that could be a good fit. You can also search Charity Navigator for companies in certain categories, such as health, education, research and more.

You may even receive tax benefits from making charitable donations—including those made on behalf of someone else. Thanks to the CARES Act, passed as a coronavirus relief measure in March 2020, you can deduct up to $300 in donations to qualifying charities on your 2021 taxes, even if you take the standard deduction (that amount doubles to $600 for married couples filing jointly).

People who don’t take the standard deduction and itemize instead are also eligible to deduct their charitable contributions, generally up to 50% of their adjusted income, according to the IRS.

Read More: Your Guide To Charitable Giving For The Holidays

4. Buy Secondhand

Although conscious shopping isn’t as easily done as a one-click purchase on Amazon, it can be simplified. Don’t have time to dig into the ethics and values behind a brand? Consider secondhand gift shopping instead.

Gifting secondhand items can reduce waste, but only when done properly. Buying fast fashion items from a thrift store may lessen your guilt of the purchase, but these items aren’t made to last; after a few wears, you could end up disappointed in the item and wanting to consume more, just like the person who originally purchased it.

Instead, aim to buy high-quality pieces secondhand. They may be priced higher than something from a store like Forever 21, but your recipient’s cost per wear (the cost of the garment divided by the number of times you wear it) will be lower due to its durability. Plus, fast fashion items are usually focused on trends—which means they’re likely to quickly go out of style as another fad rises.

Read More: Life After Forever 21: How To Reduce Your Personal Cost Per Wear

Conscious Shopping Isn’t Just for the Holidays

While this holiday season may be the first time you embrace conscious gifting, the act of shopping sustainably and with intention can be practiced year-round.

When you buy from ethical brands, you embrace the power of being socially responsible with your money. Supporting small businesses and donating to charities also gives back to your community in ways that make a direct, tangible impact; you could see a shop stay open, or help a charity assist a neighbor in need.

When we purchase from large corporations, it’s much harder to gauge where—and to whom—our money is going.

And if you really want to aim high as a conscious shopping? Opt to buy nothing. The Buy Nothing Project, created in 2013, encourages people to form local groups where they gift items without expecting anything in return. The founding principles rely on reducing waste and giving more intention to the products we use in everyday life. There’s even an app that will help you find buy nothing groups near you.

If you’re not interested in participating in that movement, platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist can help you find items people are looking to give away for free (be sure to keep an eye out for scams, such as deals that may seem too good to be true).

If conscious gifting or buying nothing sounds a bit too “out there” for you, but you’re still hoping to make an impact with your money, you could also consciously plan your financial future by ensuring your investment portfolio is socially responsible.

Here’s to a sustainable future.

