3 Ways to Earn Rewards as You Shop

Even if you primarily focus on only purchasing essentials, you likely go shopping regularly. When we shop, we spend our hard-earned money. Seeing a lower checking account balance after completing a costly shopping trip can feel disappointing. But did you know that you can earn valuable rewards while shopping? Find out how to earn rewards as you shop.

1. Pay with rewards credit cards

If you often use credit cards to pay for groceries, gas, and other daily expenses, don't miss out on the chance to earn rewards. Reward credit cards make it easy to earn valuable rewards as you shop. Some credit cards offer cash back rewards, while others earn points and miles that can be redeemed for things like free travel, products, and gift cards.

2. Join free loyalty programs

Many brands have loyalty programs to incentivize customers to spend more money. Some examples are fast food eateries, restaurants, grocery stores, and beauty retailers. These programs are typically free to join and allow you to earn rewards as you spend money.

What kind of rewards can you earn? Examples include discounts on purchases, free products, and cash back earnings. If you frequent the same business regularly, check to see if it offers loyalty programs. By joining these programs, you can get more out of your shopping trips.

3. Put cash back apps and browser extensions to use

Another way to earn rewards while shopping is using cash back apps and browser extensions. They require little extra work to use. How do these programs work? When you see available offers, you must activate them to earn cash back or other rewards on eligible purchases with participating retailers.

Three ways to save money on your purchases

In addition to earning rewards, you may be able to save money as you shop. Here are three ways to get a discount the next time you head to the store or shop online.

Coupon apps: Don't forget to use coupon apps when shopping online. These apps and browser extensions help you quickly find active promo and discount codes from your favorite retailers. Promo codes can help you spend less during the checkout process.

Many credit cards make money-saving offers available to users in their mobile apps. When you activate offers from participating retailers and make eligible purchases, you can earn cash back in the form of a credit card statement credit. Loyalty program coupons: Some brands offer coupons through their loyalty programs. Many grocery stores do this and make them available in their mobile apps. You can get discounts at the checkout line by activating these offers and making eligible purchases.

Most of us have to do at least some shopping regularly, but it's possible to earn rewards and get discounts while you spend money at your favorite stores. Every little bit of extra cash and every freebie earned can make a difference and improve your personal finance situation. Keep strategies like these in mind the next time you go shopping.

