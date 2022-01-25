3 Ways To Develop a Metaverse Real Estate Lot

Giving birth to something utterly new, from the ground up, is a profound experience. Whether that's a new home or a mini mall or even an apartment building, it really doesn't matter. The awe comes from bringing an idea from the paper to the real world, and it's no different in the metaverse.

Developing metaverse real estate is a bit easier in some ways, since you're not having to deal with planning and zoning or having to bring in utilities, but there's still that amazing feeling of making something out of nothing. We talk about this part of the process a lot in the abstract, without a lot of guidance about how to do just that, but for this piece, we'll talk about some ways a metaverse investor can develop their virtual real estate purchase.

1. Hire a metaverse architectural design firm

Unlike in the real world, where you are almost always required to hire an architect to design plans for your structures to ensure they're stable and won't, say, collapse at some random point in the future, architectural plans are strictly optional in the metaverse. However, that doesn't mean it isn't helpful to hire a virtual world architect or graphic designer for this job by shopping around LinkedIn or the web.

It might not be worth the cost for a small structure, or a billboard, but for projects that need visual impact and will be worth investing some extra money into, a metaverse architect is a must have. Not only can they bring your vision to life, they'll do it efficiently and without you having to do much besides check in once in a while.

2. DIY it!

Remember, the metaverse is meant to be a hands-on experience, and that extends to construction. You don't need heavy equipment certifications or a background in structural engineering to get a building right in a world without the consequences of physics, but you will have to learn how to use the platform and its builder tools, which are specific to the platform where you've purchased your real estate.

This can be a time-consuming process, especially if you're new to the concept of the metaverse, but it can allow you to build exactly what you want and without waiting your turn on an architect's list. Start with small structures; otherwise you may get overwhelmed very quickly, as the builders for most platforms have a great deal of depth along with their own quirks to overcome.

3. Don't start from scratch

Empty lots aren't the only option -- you can also buy an estate (a lot with something on it) and start from there. Sometimes lots have interesting things on them already, but you need to make changes to make them work for you. As long as you have the rights to change the structures, you can essentially remodel what's there and add what you need yourself.

This is a great way to shortcut the work of building something out of nothing, if you can find a property that already has something close to what you need on it. Keep in mind that estates tend to be a lot more expensive than lots, but it can be worth it for the right location or the time an estate will shave off your construction plans.

You can make money with lots, but improving them is what it's all about

There are going to be plenty of people who buy land in metaverse platforms and just sit on it, waiting for someone to come along and offer them the right amount of money. It happens every day in the real world, too (and some of those lots are still sitting from 50 years ago when they were purchased). But adding something to a metaverse lot can enhance both the value of the property and the utility of it.

Why hold on to an empty lot when you can develop it and draw passive income from sources such as rents from virtual billboards, retail, or office space, or ticket sales for events. Right now, you may not have to pay any kind of maintenance fees for these properties, but if you're not drawing a trickle of income from them, it feels like you're still paying a massive tax in missed opportunities.

