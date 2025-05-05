3 Ways To Tell If You’re Eligible for Any Settlement Checks

Everything is expensive these days, and it might feel difficult to keep up with rising costs. However, getting a settlement check could be a welcome payday to alleviate financial stress and help pay the bills. You won’t want to leave any money on the table that might be yours.

Maybe you were the victim of a data breach, or perhaps you purchased a defective product. Whatever the reason, it’s important to know when you might be eligible for a settlement check. Here are three ways to know.

A Settlement Administrator Might Notify You Directly

Top Class Actions explained that in certain cases, a settlement administrator may reach out to you directly via email or physical mail if you’re potentially eligible to receive a particular settlement in a class action lawsuit. It’s crucial to carefully read the notice and be sure you fit the criteria of a class member before submitting a claim.

You Might See an Advertisement Targeting Eligible Individuals

Additionally, Top Class Actions also explained that in some cases, it may not be possible for a settlement administrator to directly contact each person who may be eligible for a settlement. Instead, you may see advertisements in print or on social media. If you think you may qualify as a class member, it’s worth submitting a claim and seeing what happens.

You Can Search For Unclaimed Money Yourself

USA.gov indicated that if a financial institution, a business or the government owes you money that you never collected, it is considered unclaimed money or property.

Generally, you’ll need to search on a state-by-state basis since there’s no single place to find all of your unclaimed money, assets or property.

In this situation, Unclaimed.org can help. It’s the legitimate website of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. It was created by state officials to help people search for missing funds of their own or of family members, and all searches are free.

