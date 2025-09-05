3 Ways To ‘Tariff-Proof’ Your Holiday Spending

The holiday season is supposed to be about joy, connection and a little indulgence — but lately, it feels like our wallets are under just as much pressure as our calendars.

With tariffs and rising prices creeping into everything from decorations to gifts, the simple act of holiday shopping can suddenly feel like an economic obstacle course. According to J.P. Morgan, the effective U.S. tariff rate as of Aug. 1 now stands at 15.8%.

But here’s the good news: Celebrating doesn’t have to mean overspending. With a few smart strategies, you can keep your traditions alive, find meaningful gifts and still enjoy the season without the financial stress that tariffs and price hikes can bring.

Here are some practical ways to “tariff-proof” your holiday spending.

Clothing

The holiday season can tempt buyers, but according to Angelo Crocco, CPA, CGMA and owner of AC Accounting, they need to keep an eye out for tariffs.

“Clothing, especially outerwear and shoes, is a category where you can be charged for hidden fees,” Crocco said.

To avoid this, he recommended buying off-season during summer clearance or choosing local brands that produce in smaller batches. This reduces costs while avoiding tariff-driven price increases.

Tech Accessories

Tech accessories are also sold at high margins, said Crocco. Headphones, chargers and smart devices can all cost you far more than their base value.

He suggested going for generic brands or bundles sold at warehouse clubs instead, which often source their products from different places and include the same import costs in pricing. Bundles sold at warehouse clubs or online marketplaces can also help stretch your dollar, since they typically combine several items at once and spread out the import costs.

Adding a little planning here goes a long way — by comparing prices across retailers and keeping an eye on seasonal sales, you can stock up on essentials without letting tariffs drive up your holiday budget.

When To Shop

For families, Crocco said it’s smarter to shop early and in batches.

“September and October are good for shopping, because this is when retailers push pre-season deals to make use of early budgets,” he said.

If you pair those sales with cash-back credit cards or store loyalty rewards, you can save yourself a lot. Your end goal should be to stay in control of when and how you buy, instead of getting trapped in tariff-affected categories when demand is at its peak in December.

The Bottom Line

The holidays don’t have to drain your budget, even with tariffs in play. By shopping early, choosing smarter alternatives and looking for off-season or locally made options, you can sidestep unnecessary costs and focus on what really matters: celebrating the season with less stress and more joy.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Ways To 'Tariff-Proof' Your Holiday Spending

