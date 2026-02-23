3 Ways to Stretch Your Retirement Savings for Decades

Key Points

Many retirees worry about depleting their savings.

Withdrawing and investing strategically could lower that risk.

Be prepared to adjust your spending when the market doesn't cooperate.

If you're newly retired and worried about tapping the savings you've worked hard to build, you're not alone. Running out of money tends to be a huge fear among retirees.

And it almost doesn't matter how much money you have. Ask someone with $500,000 in savings and another person with $3 million, and they'll probably both admit that they're worried about their funds running out.

The good news is that there are steps you can take to stretch your individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) so they last for decades. Here's what to do so you don't have to stress about depleting your nest egg.

1. Be strategic with your withdrawal rate

Even if you have a large retirement account, it's important to tap your savings strategically. To that end, work with a financial advisor or run calculations to figure out a safe withdrawal rate. That rate should hinge on how your portfolio is invested and how long you expect to need your savings to last.

Many retirees rely on the 4% rule to manage their nest eggs. It says you should withdraw 4% of your savings your first year of retirement and adjust future withdrawals for inflation.

Don't assume that the 4% rule is right for you, though. You may be better off with a withdrawal strategy that's more conservative, aggressive, or flexible.

2. Keep some of your savings invested for growth

Many retirees shift away from riskier assets once they're ready to start tapping their savings. But if you want to support ongoing withdrawals, your portfolio needs to continue generating growth.

That's why you don't want to dump your stocks completely in retirement. You can scale back, but aim to maintain a mix of stocks or ETFs that are growth-oriented. It's also a good idea to balance those with dividend-paying stocks and ETFs, which can also generate income for your portfolio.

3. Be prepared to adjust to market downturns

In the course of your retirement, the stock market is likely to take a tumble -- and maybe several. It's important to be prepared to reduce your spending during those periods to avoid having to lock in portfolio losses.

Another strategy that may work is maintaining a large amount of cash -- say two years' worth -- and replenishing it as it gets spent. If your portfolio loses value due to a market event but you have enough cash to cover 24 months of bills, there's a good chance your investments will recover before you run out of cash. That way, you may not have to cut your spending too much.

Stretching your retirement savings doesn't have to mean denying yourself money you can enjoy. Rather, it's a matter of establishing a smart withdrawal strategy, investment mix, and approach to spending. The above moves could help your nest egg hold up for decades, so they're worth incorporating into your financial plan.

