3 Ways Shopping With Apple Pay Can Save You Money

Apple Pay isn’t just about convenience — it can also help you save more money. These days, when most people don’t carry cash, Apple Pay is a convenient way to pay for items without the bother of a wallet or purse.

Whether you’re shopping online, in-store or in an app, the Apple Cash you receive can be spent with Apple Pay. From built-in rewards to exclusive store discounts, using it strategically can lead to real savings. Here are some ways Apple Pay can help you save.

Offers Fraud Protection and Other Safeguards

Being a victim of fraud can be expensive. Apple protects your personal data by never sharing or storing your card number instead it uses a device-specific number and a unique transaction code, according to the company’s website.

When using Apple Cash, information stored is only used for fraud prevention, regulatory purposes and troubleshooting. Another security safeguard is that every purchase requires a passcode, Face ID or Touch ID.

Allows You To Apply Credit Card Rewards

Save on purchases by using credit cards rewards, points or miles to pay for part or all of purchases when shopping online or in apps. After redeeming rewards and completing a purchase in full a credit statement will be sent to help keep track of rewards spent.

Apple Pay Offers Daily Cash Back on Apple Card

Another way to save with Apple Pay is to connect Apple Pay with the Apple Card to get Daily Cash back.

Apple offers three levels of Daily Cash rewards with Apple Card: Use the actual titanium card or your virtual card number to get 1% Daily Cash back anywhere Mastercard is accepted, use Apple Pay in stores or online and get 2% Daily Cash back and use Apple Pay in stores or online at select retailers to get 3% Daily Cash back. The Daily Cash will be automatically added to the Apple Cash card.

Choose to use the Daily Cash to put in the bank, use towards other purchases or even open a savings account and automatically deposit the Daily Cash back into the savings account.

Participating stores that use Apple Pay to offer 3% Daily Cash back are Ace Hardware, ChargePoint, Duane Reade, Exxon and Mobil gas stations, Nike, Uber, Uber One, Uber Eats, and Walgreens. Booking.com also offers additional benefits, according to Apple’s support page.

