3 Ways Quality Engineering Enhances Investor Appeal in the Age of Technological Advancements

In today's technology-driven landscape, quality engineering (QE) has emerged as a critical factor in determining a company's overall success. QE as a whole is no longer limited to being a metaphorical gatekeeper or mere tester of products, instead it has evolved into a catalyst for digital transformation. As companies embrace the latest technological advancements such as AI, Cloud and 5G, QE plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the adoption of these technologies is seamless, risk-free and without any compromise on Quality. And investors need to take notice of the importance of quality engineering as the world continues bowling down the proverbial AI lane.

QE enables seamless adoption of latest technologies

Quality engineering is no longer just about domain knowledge and functional understanding. It has evolved to become a powerful combination of technology and domain knowledge, making it more efficient and cost-effective. Leveraging continuous automation and virtualization techniques, QE helps enterprises adopt emerging technologies seamlessly..

A popular example of this would be what is increasingly being referred to as “phygital,” a marketing expression that describes blending digital with physical . From Panera Bread using palm-screening technology to create quick payments to Toyota using AR to streamline car customization,QE in these instances allows for automated tools that enable end-to-end (E2E) test automation in a Phygital world. QE is able to blend the automation across the hardware and software, focusing on aspects such as nteroperability testing, to achieves real time progress and advanced visibility into the overall experience for for the enterprises seeking to exploit these technologies.

Additionally, QE drives efficiency and cost-effectiveness by incorporating automation and innovative testing methodologies. This not only streamlines the product development process, but also results in reduced time-to-market, enabling companies to seize business opportunities swiftly. For investors, this translates to increased revenue generation and accelerated return on investment of their investment. Companies that prioritize QE are more likely to optimize their resources, allowing them to allocate capital strategically and maximize profits.

Investors want to see a company that’s staying with the times and trending forward. Investing in QE demonstrates a company's dedication to staying up-to-date with these latest technological trends and staying relevant.

Generative AI, has been creating a lot of excitement in the recent past and triggering interesting discusssions around how it could bring in disruptive changes around us. Quality engineering will evolve into Cognitive QE to provide assurance in the world of AI, upgrading itself to an avatar that assumes additional responsibilities, such as trustworthiness and safety. This increases the significance of quality engineering making it even more relevant as we look into the future.

Quality Engineering is also Experience Engineering

Customer experience (CX) is vital in today's business landscape. While functionality still remains crucial, the overall experience that customers have with an application or product is equally important. A perfectly functional app with a poor CX may lead to a loss of market share, while a great CX can increase it. Take, for example, Revolut, a global neobank and financial technology company that offers banking services, and a recent story on how one of their users operated his business funds through the platform. Unbeknownst to him, his account was locked and while he had funds coming in, no funds were leaving his account, meaning he had multiple unpaid bills that he found out about from angry vendors and customers he thought he had paid.

This is just one of many examples of where QE's role in enhancing customer experience and ensuring inclusive digital interactions with various user groups is a notable selling point for investors. As we know, positive customer experiences lead to higher customer retention rates, increased brand loyalty, and positive word-of-mouth recommendations, which are invaluable for sustained business growth. Investors are likely going to be more drawn to companies that can demonstrate a loyal customer base bred through strategic QE, as it indicates long-term revenue potential and a solid market position.

QE is also responsible for ensuring a positive CX by addressing non-functional aspects such as performance, security, accessibility, and user comfort. QE ensures that applications cater to diverse clients, including those with impairments, providing a seamless and inclusive digital experience. In a world that is increasingly becoming hyperpersonlized, the role of QE in engineering and improvising experiences becomes very critical to the business

A strong QE process is the best risk mitigation

De-risking is also a huge factor for investors. A strong QE process helps companies reduce risks associated with product and service failures. By building, engineering, and implementing a functional QE process, companies gain investor trust due to the reduced risk of costly mistakes. Making the effort for this level of quality instills confidence in investors as they see reduced chances of costly product recalls, negative customer reviews, or service disruptions that can tarnish a company's reputation and erode shareholder value. QE's focus on mitigating risks provides a safety net for investors, assuring them that their investment is less exposed to potential market shocks caused by quality-related issues.

As companies undergo digital transformation and delve into AI , Cloud & Data and Internet of things (IoT), they encounter transformative activities that require a strong QE practitioner to serve as a catalyst. Additionally, the rise of AI and machine learning presents new challenges in ensuring ethical and responsible AI implementations, creating an need for certifications and frameworks that can vouch for the applications. A comprehensive QE process / framework becomes vital to mitigate the risks associated with AI technologies, as it provides external governance and ensures responsible AI.

Enhancing investor appeal is QE’s competitive advantage

QE’s appeal to investors ultimately lies in its ability to provide a competitive edge and foster long-term sustainability for the enterprise. Investors are naturally drawn to businesses that demonstrate a keen understanding of the market and technology trends, as well as a commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. By investing in QE, companies showcase their ability to adapt and evolve in the ever-changing technological landscape.

In the rapidly evolving technological landscape, QE has evolved from from the traditional role of a gatekeeper to a custodian, evangelist and a catalyst for digital transformation. By investing in QE, companies demonstrate their commitment to staying ahead of the curve and leveraging technology to engineer quality and efficiencies.

The future is unfolding with intelligent quality and cognitive quality, and while this offers a lot of benefits in terms of productivity, it also brings a lot more responsibility in QE and risk gets amplified. QE will face new challenges and responsibilities. The need for ethical and responsible AI implementations will become more critical than ever, and QE will be at the forefront of ensuring these technologies are harnessed ethically. In decades past, we had assurance responsibility. Now, we have a training or learning responsibility as well. So it’s not enough to create a model, it’s like sending a kid to school – you have to make sure the model learns the right way and is ethical and responsible. Therefore, embracing quality engineering is not only vital for a company's success, but also a key factor in attracting investors who seek innovation, efficiency and customer-centricity.

