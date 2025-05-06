3 Ways To Make Money Using Things You Already Own (No Garage Sale Required)

Used to be, when people had the dual problems of not enough money and too much stuff, their solution was easy: host a garage sale. While it may seem like a kill-two-birds-with-one-stone situation, planning a garage sale can be a major pain in the — well, you know. You’ve got to gather up everything you want to sell, pick a day and time, and market it through a giant pile of flyers or — gasp! — post on Nextdoor. Nobody wants to do that.

So, what can you do if you don’t want to go through the hassle or don’t have enough stuff to warrant a garage sale? The good news: You can still turn what you already have into cold, hard cash.

Rent Out Your Space

If you’ve got a spare bedroom, guesthouse, or basement space that could function as a short-term rental, consider listing it on Airbnb or Vrbo. You can also send out feelers to friends and family to let them know you’re open to hosting guests — or even looking for a tenant.

Of course you’ll want to be careful and do a background check on anyone you rent to, especially long-term. A background check typically costs between $50 and $150 to complete — a small investment for your peace of mind.

Even if you don’t have a full room to rent, you’d be surprised how many people are looking for a parking space. If you’re car-free, or just have an extra spot in a city where parking is scarce, you might find that people are willing to pay to use your driveway or garage. Try listing it on an app like Spacer or Neighbor.

Share Your Wheels — for a Price

Stopping at the gas station these days can feel like watching money disappear. But what if your car could help you earn money as you’re filling it up?

If you don’t mind turning your vehicle into a rolling billboard, companies like Wrapify and Carvertise will pay you to wrap your chrome chariot in ads. With Wrapify, you could earn between $181 and $452 per month, depending on your mileage. Carvertise lets you earn between $450 and $1,500 per campaign, depending on your mileage and the routes you drive.

If you’re comfortable with other people driving your car, you can rent it out via platforms like Turo and Getaround. Both of these services work like an Airbnb for your car, and they provide insurance and support so you’re not flying blind.

Rent or Sell Items People Need

From power tools to party gear, odds are, you own something someone else needs — but only temporarily. You can rent out anything that is in good condition, like camping gear, holiday lights, electric bikes, bouncy castles and even drones, on a site with the excellent name Fat Llama.

Local parent groups, Facebook Marketplace, or neighborhood listservs are good places to connect with local parents or caregivers who need baby clothes and gear, or other short-term essentials like canes or walkers that you may happen to have lying around not being used.

But necessities aren’t the only things you can sell to others in your community: Those books you have to admit you’ll never read, or read again, can be sold. Ditto for the board games and collectibles that no longer capture your heart. Moved past certain hobby supplies like sewing machines or art kits? If they’re in good condition, why not sell them? Sites like Decluttr, eBay, and OfferUp can help you clear clutter and earn cash.

Bottom Line

You’d be surprised how many ways there are to make a buck — and many of them are already in your closet, garage or driveway. Skip the folding tables and handwritten price tags. You don’t need a garage sale to make your stuff work for you.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Ways To Make Money Using Things You Already Own (No Garage Sale Required)

