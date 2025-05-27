3 Ways To Make Money If You Are Unable To Work

Life can throw curveballs — injuries, illnesses, caregiving responsibilities or just burnout that hits harder than expected. If you’re unable to work right now, that doesn’t mean your income has to come to a full stop.

Whether you’re looking for a way to bring in a little extra cash from your couch or need ideas that don’t require a 9-to-5 hustle, here are some ways to make money when traditional work just isn’t an option.

Freelance Writing or Editing

One of the first things Andrew Gosselin, CPA, personal finance expert and senior contributor at SaveMyCent, usually suggests is freelance writing or editing.

“The good thing here is you set the pace,” he said. You can take on one small assignment at a time, build up your confidence and see what works. There’s no commute and no team meetings — just your words and your time.

Gosselin said you can make anywhere from $50 to $500 per article depending on experience, and it really just depends on the topic and the client.

The work is out there if you know where to look. Gosselin noted that sites like Upwork and Fiverr are a start, but even pitching blogs or websites directly can open doors.

Selling Digital Products

It takes a little upfront effort, but Gosselin said once you’ve made something like a planner, a set of printables or worksheets, they can keep making money without you doing much else.

“People sell these things on Etsy and Gumroad all the time, and you don’t need to be a professional designer,” he said.

Forbes recommended creating anything from e-books and mini courses to social media template collections.

Tools like Canva make it easy, and even using artificial intelligence tools can help shape your ideas if you’re not sure where to begin. If you’ve ever created something useful for yourself, chances are someone else could use it too.

Renting Out Idle Assets

According to Kevin Huffman, owner of Kriminil Trading, you can try renting out idle assets, like a parking space, which can generate $50 to $300 per month, or storage space for $100 to $500 per month, on sites like Neighbor.

Huffman suggested even renting out high-end clothes. You can also make a couple hundred dollars a month simply by renting out your spare bedroom as a makeshift office.

