3 Ways Investing In Tesla Stock Could Enhance Your Retirement Funds

One way to boost your retirement funds is by investing in stocks. Picking companies with strong fundamentals and an opportunity for long-term growth is key for many investors.

But many investors wonder what stocks to invest in, especially considering the market volatility. Take Tesla (TSLA), for example. The stock is down more than 34% this year alone as of April 14. Much of this is likely due to external factors, such as President Donald Trump’s tariffs and political controversies surrounding Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

If you look beyond the headlines and focus on the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s fundamentals, could adding it to your portfolio boost your retirement savings?

Tesla’s Stock Dip Could Be a Buying Opportunity

Most experts agree that buying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals when the overall market is tanking is a smart move for long-term investors. Tesla’s recent dip has been driven by external factors, such as tariffs and Musk’s political controversy rather than the company’s actual performance.

David Capablanca, host of the “The Friendly Bear” podcast, echoed the same sentiment, emphasizing that the company hasn’t changed, only the perception of the EV giant has.

“Right now, Tesla is taking a beating because of the political environment that Elon Musk has put himself in,” he said. “However, this is a great opportunity for long-term investors, because the company is still the same company it’s always been. Nothing has changed within Tesla itself. It’s just these outside forces, human emotions and people’s opinions toward Musk that are subjective.”

Tesla’s current stock price could present a buying opportunity for investors looking to build their retirement portfolios. Investors should zoom out and focus on the company’s fundamentals rather than the short-term market sentiment.

Averaging Into Tesla Stock Can Reduce Risk

Since Tesla can be volatile, dollar-cost averaging is a good way to reduce risk and maximize gains. “Tesla is a fast mover. It’s a very volatile stock, and it’s highly likely to continue upward over time,” Capablanca explained. “Right now, it’s having a nasty drop because of tariffs and the overall market conditions, but that has nothing to do with the company itself.”

With dollar-cost averaging, you invest a certain amount in Tesla stock at regular intervals regardless of the ups and downs in the market. Since you can’t time the market, you can dollar-cost average Tesla stock to lower your risk and enhance your retirement portfolio.

Tesla Is a Growth Stock

Tesla’s past performance shows how this EV maker can rebound from downturns. Despite its recent drop, Tesla’s stock has surged nearly 400% over the past five years, rewarding investors who held through the market headwinds.

“Tesla has seen exponential growth over recent years,” said Joe Schmitz, founder of Peak Retirement Planning.

“Tesla is a growth stock, which means it uses its profits to grow, expand and innovate. This may appeal to investors, as the stock might have potential for long-term growth that might result in solid returns, especially when held for a long period,” said Nick Scott, CEO of Nemo Money.

Overall, Tesla could prove to be a valuable addition to a retirement portfolio. “I think Tesla is a great buy right now. If you’re looking to hold onto some long-term equities that are likely to benefit your retirement portfolio, Tesla should be at the top of your list to check out under the current circumstances,” said Lucas Barcelo, founder of Thrivin Life.

Of course, as with any stock, no growth or returns are guaranteed. While Tesla’s recent drop and its fundamentals may make it a good investment for some retirement portfolios, investors should examine this stock and consider their own risk tolerance before investing.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

