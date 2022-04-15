3 Ways I Use Grocery Store Apps to Save Money

Inflation has led to significant price increases on everyday items -- including food. If you've been experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store, you may be looking for ways to spend less money when filling up your cart. Grocery apps can make it easier for you to plan your shopping trips and help you save money. Find out how I use grocery store apps to save money on food and everyday household items.

Use grocery apps when making a grocery list

Making a list can help you stay on track and avoid overspending while at the store. Otherwise, it can be tempting to buy items you don't need. As a note, it's good practice not to go to the grocery store while you're hungry -- because that's another way to overbuy.

Before I write out my grocery list, I open up my grocery store apps to see what's on sale that week. I save a lot of money by being mindful of what's on sale and planning my meals around budget-conscious purchase choices.

If you're making your grocery list without first consulting the sales flier, you may want to change your habits. You could save money by purchasing on-sale items instead of placing pricier alternatives into your cart. In some cases, name-brand sale items may be cheaper than the store-brand equivalent.

2. Don't ignore in-app coupons

Many grocery store apps have coupons, and they can be clipped or added to your store loyalty card with one click of a button. These coupons can help you save additional money on your bill.

Electronic coupons are much easier and quicker to use than paper coupons, so they take almost no effort to use. While I don't spend a lot of time looking at grocery store coupons, I take a couple of minutes to do so before heading to the store.

3. Compare product prices between nearby stores

I also use grocery store apps to compare product prices before heading out the door to shop. If you have several grocery stores in your local community, you may want to compare pricing for more expensive items to see which store has the best price.

You should only do this if the stores are nearby, as the savings may not be worth it if you have to drive several miles away. I regularly shop at three different stores within a three-mile radius of each other, and I find this to be a money-saving practice.

Other ways to save on grocery spending

If you're not using grocery store apps to plan your grocery trips, you may be paying more than you need to for your food.

In addition to using grocery store apps, cash back apps can provide another way to boost your bank account balance. You can earn cash back when you buy eligible products at the store. Popular apps include Ibotta, Checkout 51, and Fetch Rewards.

You may also consider using cash back rewards credit cards to pay for your grocery purchases. When you use cash to pay for everyday purchases, you miss out on rewards.

However, the right credit card offers rewards. If you're looking to maximize your rewards, check out our best grocery credit cards list.

