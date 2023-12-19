3 Ways Holiday Lights Will Hike Up Your Electric Bill — and 4 Ways To Minimize the Cost

It’s the time of the year to spread the holiday cheer by setting up lights around your home. When you drive around your community, you might see all kinds of holiday decorations and lights that inspire you to set something up yourself.

Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden: 5 Realistic Ways To Cut the Cost of Living Alone

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

However, if you try to go all in with the holiday lights, you could see your electric bill drastically increase. A recent article on USA Today revealed that a holiday lighting decoration, like an animated snow globe, could raise your electric bill by $15 that month. Even more surprising is that an elaborate decoration setup with incandescent lights could raise your electric bill by about $350 for the month of December.

With the prices of everything around us increasing over the last year or so, you don’t want to struggle paying a higher electric bill in 2024. Instead, take a look at how your holiday lights can raise your electric bill and the best ways to cut the costs.

Why Your Electric Bill Could Spike

Brandon Young, CEO of Payless Power, explained, “Holiday lights can contribute to increased electricity usage due to factors such as continuous operation, high wattage, especially in traditional incandescent lights, additional decorations like animated displays, inflatables and the use of multiple strings of lights.”

Here’s a full breakdown of how holiday lights are hiking up your electric bill.

You Leave Your Lights on Longer

Since it gets darker earlier, you’ll be tempted to turn those lights on as soon as the sun sets. If you turn those lights on around 5 pm, you could easily leave them on until midnight. You may even forget about the lights and leave them on overnight.

Your electric bill will spike through continuous operation since you’re using more energy than usual. You may also leave the light displays on during the day or forget about the lights indoors throughout your home, raising your bill even more.

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Your Holiday Lights May Not Be Energy-Efficient

When buying holiday lights, it’s easy to overlook the energy efficiency because that may not be something on your mind at the time. The problem is that those incandescent lights will probably use up more electricity than you realize, and you won’t find out until the bill arrives in a month.

You Could Have Too Many Lights Plugged In

If you go overboard on the decorations including several different lighting setups, from a dancing snowman to a full Santa setup, you could simply have too many lights plugged in.

When you factor in the outdoor lights and any lighting you’ve set up around your tree, you could be running too much electricity at once on top of your regular usage. It’s easy to lose track of how many lights and decorations you have set up once you get caught in the spirit of the season.

How To Minimize the Cost

The good news is that you can bring down your electric bill while still showing off your holiday spirit.

Use LED Lights for Holiday Decorations

Using energy-efficient lights will help lower your energy usage and your electric bill. Young recommends LED lights for your lighting decorations.

“LED lights use up to 75% less energy and last 25 times longer,” said Young. “This makes them a cost-effective and sustainable choice for holiday decorations.”

Find Non-Electrical Holiday Decorations

“Take advantage of natural light during the day and try decorating with reflective ornaments,” Young suggested.

Reflective ornaments will improve the brightness without adding to your electric bill. You can also get creative with tinsels, mirrors and other decorations to make your porch appear more festive without relying on lighting.

You could also purchase a pre-lit wreath for your door or look into other ways you can add holiday colors to your display. Look for battery-operated options for some of your smaller decorations. The trick is to find ways to add some holiday spirit to your home without relying on electricity, so you don’t regret that extensive setup when the bill arrives.

Purchase Holiday Lights Wisely

Before purchasing lights, you’ll want to figure out how much energy they’ll use and if the lights are made for indoor or outdoor purposes. If you can find some, try out solar lights for your outdoor setup. They can add a festive touch to your home without raising your bill.

Use a Timer for Outdoor Lights

You want to use a timer to ensure the lights are only on during the ideal times so you’re not displaying them in the middle of the night. The timer will also ensure you don’t forget to manually turn off the lights before falling asleep.

Closing Thoughts

You don’t want a higher-than-expected electric bill to hurt your holiday memories. It’s crucial that you do your best to estimate the possible cost of your holiday lighting to help with budgeting for your utility expenses. You could also consider investing in a home energy audit to see if there are any other ways that to improve energy efficiency and bring down costs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Ways Holiday Lights Will Hike Up Your Electric Bill — and 4 Ways To Minimize the Cost

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.