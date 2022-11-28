3 Ways Dollar Stores Can Make the Holidays Less Expensive for You

If you're deep in the throes of your holiday shopping, you may have certain stores you want to hit in the course of buying gifts. Target might be a big one on your list, as might Costco. You might even decide to purchase some of your gifts online if Amazon has prices that are hard to compete with.

Now one store that may not be on your list for holiday gift buying is your local dollar store. Unless money is extremely tight, you're probably looking to spend a little more than $1 (or, in the case of some stores, $1.25) per gift you shower a family member or friend with.

But that doesn't mean you shouldn't head over to your local dollar store during the holidays. Doing so could save you a lot of money on smaller holiday purchases whose cost can really add up. In fact, here are three items you're likely to need for the holidays that your dollar store probably has available on the cheap.

1. Stocking stuffers

It's fun to fill kids' stockings with small token gifts, and your dollar store can be a great place to find them. You might also find low-cost candy items that can go into those stockings.

Now you may have been warned not to purchase food at dollar stores due to lower quality. But actually, dollar stores frequently carry well-known brands -- the same ones you might find at your local grocery store. So as long as you check expiration dates, you should feel comfortable buying holiday candy at a lower price point.

2. Gift bags and wrapping paper

Chances are, you're not just handing your kids gifts in the boxes they come in. Part of the fun is watching them unwrap presents. If you want to spend less on wrapping paper, head to your local dollar store. You're likely to find a range of holiday designs.

Meanwhile, if you don't enjoy the process of wrapping gifts, or you're just plain terrible at it (no judgment there, it can be tricky), you can load up on holiday gift bags at your local dollar store instead. You might find bags in a nice range of sizes, too.

3. Holiday cards

Some people send out customized holiday cards with family photos. If that's not how you want to roll, but you still want to send good wishes to some important people in your life, you can scoop up holiday cards at your local dollar store. You're apt to spend a lot less than what you'd pay at a supermarket or stationery store.

Whether money has gotten tight due to inflation or you're simply trying to be more frugal in light of recession concerns, if you want to keep your holiday spending to a minimum, it pays to see what items your local dollar store can help you check off your list. Stopping in could result in a much lower credit card tab -- and less financial stress as you navigate the holiday season.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.