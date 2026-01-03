3 Ways to Apply Warren Buffett's Investing Strategies to Your Own Portfolio in 2026

Key Points

Warren Buffett inspired investors for 60 years as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

The billionaire retired and handed the job over to Greg Abel at the start of the month -- but you still can look to Buffett for investing inspiration.

Warren Buffett's strategy has proven its strength over the long term, and that's why so many investors look to the billionaire for investing inspiration. Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway to market-beating returns over six decades before retiring and handing the controls over to Greg Abel on Jan. 1 of this year. (Buffett fans shouldn't despair, though: The billionaire remains chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and plans to continue going into the office and offering advice as needed.)

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just beginning, the start of a new year is a fantastic time to benefit from Buffett's experience. Let's check out three ways to apply the billionaire's investing strategies to your own portfolio in 2026.

1. Prioritize value

Buffett is a value investor, meaning he aims to buy a stock for less than what it's actually worth -- and then benefit as that stock eventually attains its true value. It's important to remember that just because a stock is trading at a low valuation doesn't mean the business isn't a solid one. A company may have traversed a rough patch, or in some cases, simply fallen out of favor with investors due to the popularity of other industries or stocks. Buffett has purchased many top quality players over the years for reasonable prices – from his longtime holding Coca-Cola to the recent purchases of Alphabet and UnitedHealth Group.

2. Don't follow the crowd

Buffett has never been one to follow the crowd. As tempting as it may be to pile into the most popular stock of the moment, take some time to consider other players that may not be garnering much attention today. Some of these stocks may trade at interesting valuations, and their prospects down the road mean they might not remain at these levels for long.

This doesn't mean you shouldn't buy any of the moment's hot stocks. It simply means you also should search for opportunities that the rest of the market may be overlooking. If you get in early, you could score a major win over time -- just like Buffett.

3. Focus on the long term

And this leads me to my third point: Focus on the long term. Buffett has never jumped in and out of stocks to benefit from a quick gain. The billionaire always buys a stock with the idea that he will follow a company as it grows and develops over a period of years.

This clearly has proven itself to be a solid strategy -- Buffett first bought Coca-Cola in the late 1980s, and since that time, the stock's return, including dividend payments, has surpassed 3,200%. And the story has been similar for many other Buffett holdings.

So, in 2026, don't worry about near-term fluctuations. Instead, go for stocks that offer solid long-term stories and plan to hold onto them for at least five years. This and the other two points I mentioned could set you up for success this year, and most importantly, for a win over the long haul.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.