3 Waste Removal Services Stocks to Buy as Business Picks Up

The gradual resumption of business activities and reopening of the economy have led to increased waste production from industrial and commercial sectors. Notably, rising environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and an expected increase in non-hazardous waste will remain key drivers of the industry, given the significant rise in garbage and recycling. Also, technology adoption and the use of advanced collection and recycling solutions are expected to pick up pace. This should enhance business opportunities for waste management companies.

Government initiatives as well as stringent rules and regulations to advance sustainable waste management mechanisms and put a check on illegal dumping are also expected to boost the industry in 2022.

According to an Allied Market Research report, the global waste management market is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030 from $1,612.0 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH, Core & Main, Inc.CNM and Sims Limited SMSMY are some of the stocks that are likely to gain from the above-mentioned favorable industry trends.

3 Waste Management Stocks to Embrace Now

Given this encouraging backdrop, it would be a good idea to zero in on clean-up companies that have strong growth potential for 2022. Here we present three promising waste management stocks, which have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), a VGM Score of A or B, a solid expected earnings growth rate for the current year and have also witnessed upward estimate revisions in the past 90 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the selected companies appear to be compelling investment propositions at the moment.

Clean Harbors: This Massachusetts-based company provides environmental, and industrial services in North America.

Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. It continues to make capital investments to enhance its service quality and comply with government and local regulations. Buyouts help the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. Consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Harbors’ 2022 EPS has moved up 21% in the past 90 days. Its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17%. Clean Harbors has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

Clean Harbors stock has gained 25.3% over the past year.

Core & Main: This Missouri-basedcompany distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States.

Core & Main has been benefiting from solid demand across each of its end markets, higher average selling prices, robust market volume growth, share gains from sales initiatives, contributions from acquisitions and a favorable pricing environment. The company’s active M&A strategy has been helping it expand into new geographies, access new product lines, consolidate existing market positions and add key talent. In addition, higher net sales and cost-control initiatives will likely drive margins.

Core & Main carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Core & Main’s 2022 EPS has moved up 4.9% in the past 90 days. Its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 53%. Core & Main has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.7%, on average.

Sims Limited: This Australia-based company engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally.

Sims looks strong on the back of solid intake and sales volume growth, margin expansion, material improvement in market prices and cost reduction.

Sims carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sims’ 2022 EPS has moved up 33.1% in the past 90 days. Its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 61.7%.

Sims stock has gained 49.9% over the past year.

