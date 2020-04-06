3 Waste Management Stocks to Benefit From Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rattle the global stock market. The situation is far worse than what ensued in the weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and during the 2008 global financial crisis. Hence, during this turbulent period, one should hold onto stocks, which have the capabilities to perform well even if the market continues to remain in the bearish territory owing to low correlation.

To this end, the waste management industry seems to be better poised to combat the effects of the pandemic.

Is Coronavirus Acting as a Boon for Waste Removal Services?

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people aren’t expected to stop generating waste, and disposal of trash thus remains a concern. In fact, waste management companies are at an advantage in situations such as the recent one, as healthcare officials have to dispose of used masks, gloves, suits, syringes and other medical equipment properly to curb the spread of infection. Government initiatives as well as stringent rules and regulations to advance sustainable waste management mechanisms, and put a check on illegal dumping are also expected to boost the industry.

3 Coronavirus-Proof Waste Management Stocks

With proper disposal of medical waste being a major concern for several countries across the globe amid coronavirus outbreak, the waste management industry stands to benefit from the current scenario.

To this end, we have chosen three stocks from the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry, which currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #90. This rank places it in the top 36% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

We are presenting three stocks, which we believe investors should retain in their portfolio as these carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Each of these stocks has a solid expected earnings growth rate for the year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Let’s have a look at these stocks.

Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS: This McCarran-based company is engaged in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 76.7%.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. ADSW: This Ponte Vedra-based company provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17.9%.

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH: This Norwell-based company provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.2%.

