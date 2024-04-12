3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth a Top Spot on Your April Buy List 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors seeking guidance often find themselves looking for the best Warren Buffett stocks to buy. The legendary ‘’Oracle of Omaha’’ is renowned for his investment philosophy on value, long-term potential and durable businesses.

His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B), has a portfolio packed with stocks that are the epitome of this mantra. By analyzing his core holdings and recent adjustments, investors can gain a deeper insight into his investment strategy. As the market grapples with inflation and higher interest rates, now is a great time to make your investment portfolio purpose built to weather economic storms.

Now, let’s unpack the top Warren Buffett stocks to buy in April 2024!

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a titan among consumer staples and one of Buffett’s most beloved holdings. It currently accounts for approximately 7% of his portfolio, with an estimated value of $23.57 billion.

Coca-Cola is currently one of Buffett’s core holdings that he bought dating back to 1988. This has been one of his best investments that has paid dividends over the last several decades, both literally and figuratively. While it may not offer explosive growth, the company’s global footprint, strong brand recognition and reliable dividends offer a sense of stability. In FY23, Coca-Cola’s revenue increased 6% year-over-year (YoY) to $45.75 billion. Operating margins remained strong at 24.7%, with earnings per share (EPS) up 13% to $2.47 per share. Furthermore, the rising middle class in emerging markets will be a huge tailwind for long-term growth. This makes Coca-Cola one of the top Warren Buffett stocks to buy in April.

American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a powerhouse in the financial sector known for its premium card offerings and affluent customer base. After closing off a strong 2023 fiscal year, AMEX is expanding its digital payment solutions while catering to the Millenial and Gen Z population.

American Express is typically not in the spotlight when it comes to fintech companies, often overshadowed by giants like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA). It is Warren Buffett’s third largest position in Berkshire Hathaway, accounting for approximately 9% of his portfolio. Its latest full-year results were impressive, as the company delivered record revenue and profits driven by strong consumer spending. Customer retention remained high, and the company continues to expand its suite of digital payment solutions. Moreover, they’re uniquely positioned to drive growth in the Millenial and Gen Z segments, with incentives being their specialty. Management has also forecasted revenue growth of 10% plus and EPS growth in the mid-teens for 2024.

Visa (V)

Visa is the most dominant player in the global payments industry. Its vast network and infrastructure facilitate trillions of dollars in transactions every year.

When it comes to fintech investing, Visa is often considered the cream of the crop. While even considered a ‘’smaller’’ part of Buffett’s portfolio, he owns approximately 8.3 million shares worth $2.2 billion. The secular shift towards cashless payments has been a boon for Visa, and this trend is here to stay. Its recent Q1 FY24 earnings results were equally as positive. The company witnessed healthy growth in payments volume, driven by a rebound in cross-border travel and sustained momentum in e-commerce. This positions the company to capitalize on the ongoing evolution of digital payments, making Visa one of the best Warren Buffett stocks to buy in April 2024.

