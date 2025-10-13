3 Warren Buffett Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

Key Points

Warren Buffett has never paid much attention to what Wall Street analysts think. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) doesn't even hold a quarterly call with analysts. I doubt that Buffett's perspective will change during his remaining few months as Berkshire's CEO.

However, analysts hold favorable views of quite a few stocks in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Here are the three Buffett stocks Wall Street thinks will soar the most over the next 12 months.

1. Charter Communications

Buffett only has a tiny stake in telecommunications company Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR). It made up less than 1% of Berkshire's portfolio at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The legendary investor (or one of his two investment managers) also seems to have soured on Charter. Berkshire slashed its position in the stock by 46.5% in Q2.

That move looks smart in retrospect. Charter's share price plunged after a disappointing Q2 update in July. The telecom provider's earnings fell well below analysts' estimates.

However, Wall Street seems to remain bullish about Charter. The average 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of over 40%.

Granted, not everyone on Wall Street is upbeat about Charter. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in October, only 10 rated the stock as a "buy." Eight analysts recommended holding Charter, while the other four analysts gave the stock an "underperform" or "sell" rating.

2. Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) is an even smaller holding than Charter for Buffett. Berkshire's position in this financial stock totals only $23 million, which amounts to pocket change for the giant conglomerate.

Like Charter, Jefferies has been a loser for Buffett so far in 2025. The stock has taken investors on a rollercoaster ride that's currently on a downswing. However, Jefferies' share price has jumped more than 80% since the end of the third quarter of 2022, when Buffett initially bought the stock.

What does Wall Street think about this Buffett stock? It depends on how you look at things. On one hand, only one of the five analysts surveyed by S&P Global this month rated Jefferies as a "buy." Three analysts recommended holding the stock, with one rating it as a "sell."

On the other hand, the average 12-month price target for Jefferies is more than 30% above its current share price. The most bullish analyst projects that the stock could soar more than 60% over the next 12 months.

3. Constellation Brands

Buffett has been a net seller of stocks for 11 consecutive quarters. However, he liked Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) enough to initiate a new position in the fourth quarter of 2024 and add more shares in the first and second quarters of 2025. Today, Berkshire owns 7.6% of the premium beer, wine, and spirits company.

How has Buffett's bet on Constellation Brands paid off so far? Not great. The stock has plunged more than 30% year to date. Steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on aluminum imports have significantly hurt Constellation.

But Wall Street remains supportive of this beaten-down alcoholic beverage stock. Fifteen of the 25 analysts surveyed by S&P Global in October rated Constellation Brands as a "buy" or "strong buy." Eight analysts recommended holding the stock, with two analysts recommending selling shares.

The consensus 12-month price target for Constellation Brands reflects an upside potential of more than 20%. One especially positive analyst expects the stock could jump more than 50% over the next year.

The best pick of these three Buffett stocks

I don't know if any of these three Buffett stocks will rise as much as Wall Street's price targets indicate they will over the next 12 months. However, I think one of these stocks could be the best long-term pick of the bunch -- Constellation Brands.

Tariffs on aluminum are certainly problematic for Constellation. The company should be able to successfully weather the storm, though. Constellation's Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico brands are among the strongest in the beer industry. I don't look for that to change.

This stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12, which should appeal to value investors. Its dividend yield of roughly 2.9% could attract interest from income investors. Constellation Brands probably won't be an ideal choice for growth investors. But if Wall Street is right that the stock will soar more than 20% over the next 12 months, Constellation could outperform quite a few growth stocks.

Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Jefferies Financial Group, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

