3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 48%, According to Wall Street

Warren Buffett is used to beating the market. After all, his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 150x since Buffett took control in 1964.

The legendary investor isn't keeping his winning ways going so far in 2023. Berkshire's stock performance lags well behind the S&P 500. But Buffett could get some help from a few stocks going forward if analysts are right. Here are three Buffett stocks that could soar 39% to 48% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

1. Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) ranks as the third-largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio. While Buffett seems to have lost much of his fervor for bank stocks over the last year or two, he's obviously still bullish about this financial services giant.

Shares of BofA have fallen close to 14% year to date. The company hasn't experienced problems itself. Instead, the turmoil related to regional bank failures and the issues identified by Credit Suisse have taken a toll on bank stocks, in general.

Wall Street, though, believes that Bank of America will rebound strongly over the next 12 months. The consensus price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of 38%.

This optimism appears to be warranted. BofA is widely viewed as one of the "too big to fail" banks that have enough liquidity that they should be able to weather any storm.

2. Nu Holdings

Some people might be surprised to see a Latin American fintech stock in Buffett's portfolio. However, Berkshire owns over 107 million shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), a Brazilian company that operates one of the world's biggest digital banking platforms.

Unlike Bank of America, Nu is on a roll so far in 2023. The company's shares are up nearly 20% year to date. Wall Street thinks the stock can go much higher. The average analysts' 12-month price target is 45% above Nu's current share price.

Nu's business shouldn't be negatively impacted by everything going on with U.S. and European banks. The company reported record results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Nu managed to beat expectations on every key metric last year despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The stock's valuation could seem steep with shares trading well over 40 times future earnings. However, with Nu's strong growth prospects in Latin America, Wall Street's bullish price target could be attainable.

3. US Bancorp

Buffett sold much of Berkshire's stake in US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) last year. But Berkshire still owns nearly 8.1 million shares of the bank.

As you might expect, US Bancorp stock took a shellacking in the midst of the banking crisis. Shares plunged as much as 34% below its year-to-date high before bouncing back somewhat. The stock is still down nearly 20% this year.

Analysts haven't given up on US Bancorp. The consensus Wall Street price target reflects a 48% upside potential for the beaten-down stock. It should be noted, though, that only five of the 29 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv in March recommend buying the stock right now. Most of the analysts have a hold rating on US Bancorp.

One positive result of the banking turmoil is that it's propelled US Bancorp's dividend yield to 5.4%. This attractive yield combined with an attractive valuation could make the stock a buy for more aggressive investors.

