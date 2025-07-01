3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

Imagine taking painting lessons from Leonardo da Vinci. Envision yourself receiving tennis lessons from Margaret Court. Or maybe it's Jimi Hendrix teaching you to play the electric guitar. In a real sense, investors have a similar opportunity right before their eyes.

Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of all time. Even those who might choose someone else would likely agree he's one of the best investors ever. While Buffett doesn't offer private investing lessons, you can easily see exactly which stocks he likes by looking at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio.

But which of those stocks are the best picks right now? Here are three Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist in July (listed alphabetically).

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't one of Buffett's largest holdings. However, I think it's one of his best -- even if he didn't make the initial call to buy shares of the e-commerce and cloud services giant.

Buffett loves companies with strong competitive moats. Amazon has multiple moats, including network effects with its e-commerce platform, massive economies of scale, a well-known brand, switching costs thanks to Amazon Prime, and more.

Even better, Amazon has multiple paths to growth. Although the company dominates e-commerce, it still has an overall global retail market share of only around 1%.

Amazon Web Services has exceptional growth prospects over the long term with the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Amazon also continues to expand into new markets; providing satellite internet access is one of the latest examples.

Amazon's AI opportunity is the most compelling reason to buy the stock in July. However, I also think Amazon is in a stronger position than meets the eye to successfully navigate the Trump administration's tariffs, which haven't been fully felt yet.

2. Berkshire Hathaway

It might seem to be cheating a little, but I have to include Berkshire Hathaway as one of the Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist in July. There's no question that it's Buffett's favorite stock.

My main reason for liking Berkshire Hathaway is the diversification it provides. I've said before that buying Berkshire is like buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF), and that's no exaggeration.

Buffett's conglomerate has more than 60 subsidiaries, and its investment portfolio includes more than 40 stocks. Berkshire's wholly and partially owned businesses represent nearly every sector.

I also like that Berkshire is a financial fortress. The company's GEICO insurance business alone generates $29 billion of float. Berkshire made nearly $89 billion in profit last year, and its balance sheet is rock-solid. All of this reflects a business that's built to last.

Why buy Berkshire Hathaway shares now, especially with Buffett set to step down as CEO at year-end? I don't think the stock market is out of the woods yet, despite the recent rally. It won't surprise me in the least if safe-haven stocks become popular again before the end of 2025.

With Berkshire's cash stockpile of over $371 billion, I suspect investors could resume flocking to its stock should the market tumble again. And if not, Berkshire is well-positioned to succeed over the long term.

3. BYD

BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) (OTC: BYDDY) ranks as one of Buffett's best-performing stocks of 2025 so far. However, this performance isn't why I think the stock is a smart pick to buy right now. Instead, it's the underlying factors behind BYD's huge gains that make it a stock to buy hand over fist.

The Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's profits doubled year over year in the first quarter of 2025, and its operating revenue soared 36%. Can BYD's strong growth continue? I think so.

For one thing, the company's new technology that allows its electric vehicles to go roughly 249 miles after charging for only five minutes just might be a game changer. One of the biggest obstacles to buying an EV is the charging time.

Unsurprisingly, BYD expects to double its sales outside of China this year. I also predict that BYD will enjoy strong growth in the autonomous ride-hailing market.

I also believe the price is right with this stock. Even after delivering an impressive year-to-date gain, BYD's shares trade at only 18.6 times forward earnings. The EV maker's long-term prospects make its valuation look even more attractive.

