3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Key Points

Forget last quarter’s earnings miss. American Express’ affluent cardholder base is keeping the company’s performance strong.

Apple shares have underperformed of late, mostly because it’s a technology name with an artificial intelligence (AI) business. The market, however, has thrown the proverbial baby out with the bathwater.

Buffett and Berkshire’s chief seem to know something about Corona and Modelo beer parent Constellation Brands’ business.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

He may have stepped down from his role as CEO and chief stock picker as of the end of last year, but Warren Buffett's proverbial fingerprints are still all over Berkshire Hathaway's current portfolio. If you'd like to poach some of the Oracle of Omaha's last-known stock selections, there's still time.

To this end, here are three Berkshire holdings you might want to make a point of stepping into before the end of this month.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. American Express

You may already know American Express' (NYSE: AXP) fourth-quarter earnings of $3.53 per share fell short of most expectations, dragging AXP's stock down more than 10% from its early-January peak. That's not a huge setback. However, it's uncharacteristically big for this particular ticker.

It's also a pullback that seems unlikely to last once more investors take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Not only was this credit card company's total revenue still up 9% year over year thanks to the resiliency of its more affluent cardholder base, but net income itself was still up 13% compared to the year-earlier Q4 bottom line.

AmEx is still pretty bullish on the year ahead, too, even if others aren't. It's looking for per-share earnings of between $17.30 and $17.90 in 2026, versus last year's final figure of $15.38.

This stock's recent weakness may just reflect more of the recent marketwide pessimistic mood than the crowd's actual opinion of American Express -- a dynamic that could be just as easily unwound.

2. Apple

Ditto for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) (which at $63 billion is the only Berkshire holding currently bigger than its $52 billion position in American Express); this stock's down a bit from its early-December peak mostly because it's a technology name with a hand in the artificial intelligence (AI) movement. If you can look past that noise, the company's actually doing quite well again.

Take last quarter's iPhone revenue as an example. After years of stagnation, Apple's fiscal first-quarter iPhone sales grew 23% year over year to reach a record-breaking $85.3 billion.

And that's without the full lineup of AI tools that will eventually make the iPhone a truly powerful handheld personal assistant. Consumers are buying its smartphones en masse in anticipation of future releases of AI solutions.

3. Constellation Brands

Finally, add beer brewer Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to your list of Buffett stocks to buy before February comes to a close.

It's one of Berkshire Hathaway's smaller positions as well as one of its newest, with the first purchase only being made in late 2024 before growing to a $2 billion stake in the middle of 2025. It's also a somewhat surprising addition to Berkshire's portfolio, in that the parent to beer brands Modelo and Corona has been struggling with consumers' waning interest in alcoholic beverages.

Its beer sales have slumped in each of the past four reported quarters, for perspective, while a recent Gallup poll indicates a record-low 54% of American adults say they drink at all. That's the chief reason STZ shares have performed so poorly of late.

What Warren Buffett and his lieutenant may be counting on here -- and rightfully so -- is that this highly cyclical business will ease back into growth again once the economy's back on a firmer footing. That's not a bad bet, either.

In the meantime, newcomers will be plugging into a respectable forward-looking dividend yield of 2.5%.

Should you buy stock in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.