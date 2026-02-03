3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Key Points

Google parent Alphabet continues to enjoy a massive AI tailwind.

Apple's iPhone sales are at all-time highs with a promising new product likely on the way.

UnitedHealth Group's recently sell-off appears to be overdone.

Sure, Warren Buffett has passed the torch as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO to Greg Abel. However, I still view all of the stocks currently in Berkshire's portfolio as Buffett stocks. They were all either personally picked by the legendary investor or by someone else operating under his watchful eye.

Quite a few of the stocks Berkshire Hathaway owns are good picks right now. Here are three Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist in February.

1. Alphabet

I was glad to see Buffett address one of his investing regrets last year by piling into Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The decision to buy this giant tech stock has been a great one so far: Since the end of the third quarter of 2025 (when Berkshire initiated its position), Alphabet's shares have soared nearly 40%.

Artificial intelligence (AI) should remain the primary growth driver for Alphabet's shares this year. Incorporating generative AI into Google Search is paying off. Google Cloud continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Google's Gemini 3.0 AI model has been a big hit. Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are also gaining traction in the AI chip market. If you believe there won't be a bursting of an AI bubble anytime soon (as I do), Alphabet stock still appears to be a smart pick.

2. Apple

Buffett slashed Berkshire's stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last couple of years. I understand this move if it was to reduce exposure to a single stock and increase diversification. However, I also believe that February is a great time to load up on Apple.

After struggling in the Greater China market in recent years, Apple is now firing on all cylinders there. It isn't just China, though. Apple's iPhone sales are setting records worldwide. I expect continued momentum. I also predict that Apple's stock will jump later this year if and when the company unveils its highly anticipated AI-powered smart glasses.

3. UnitedHealth Group

You might be surprised to see UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) on the list of Buffett stocks to buy in February. The giant healthcare stock recently plunged after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a proposal to increase 2027 Medicare Advantage rates by a minuscule amount.

However, I think the sell-off was overdone. CMS's proposal wasn't final. I won't be surprised if the agency ultimately increases its Medicare Advantage rates somewhat. Even if not, UnitedHealth Group will make whatever changes are necessary to deliver for its shareholders. This beaten-down stock could rebound later in 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

