3 Voya Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Stable Returns

Voya Financial is a company based in New York City that specializes in retirement, investment and insurance services. The company has accumulated assets under management of $306 billion over 50 years and has a team of more than 300 experts that prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion in their approach. Voya also integrates environmental, social and governance considerations into its portfolios to align with practices. Voya mutual funds have an expense ratio of 0.98% and 73.68% of their funds as no-load options. All these factors make Voya mutual funds attractive for investment.

Investing in Voya mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Voya mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Voya Large Cap Value Port IPESX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities issued by large-capitalization companies that pay dividends.

Vincent J. Costa has been the lead manager of IPESX since Jun 29, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like AT&T Inc. (4%), Philip Morris International Inc. (3.9%) and Bank of America Corp (3.2%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

IPESX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.5% and 12.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89% compared to the category average of 0.94%. IPESX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

VY CBRE Global Real Estate IRGIX invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies that are primarily involved in the real estate industry. IRGIX advisors invest half of the fund’s assets in real estate activities and the other half in actual real estate.

Joseph P. Smith has been the lead manager of IRGIX since Feb 27, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Public Storage (6.4%), Welltower OP (5.7%) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (5.6%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

IRGIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.4% and 6.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.68% compared to the category average of 1.21%. IRGIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Voya Growth and Income Portfolio IIVGX invests most of its assets in common stocks that the advisors believe have significant potential for capital appreciation and income growth.

Vincent J. Costa has been the lead manager of IIVGX since Jun 29, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.4%), Amazon.com, Inc. (5.7%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (3.8%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

IIVGX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.9% and 16.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.67% compared to the category average of 0.84%. IIVGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.